Actor Logan Rozos's Speech At His New York University Graduation Has Earned Praise and Backlash In addition to being a new NYU graduate, Logan, a transgender actor, writer, director and advocate. By Danielle Jennings Published May 15 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET

Graduation ceremonies have been well-known as the site of personal, professional, religious, and political statements being made, as everyone from Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes, and students have used their time at the podium to make their voices heard. That’s exactly what actor and student Logan Rozos did at his recent college graduation from New York University.

In addition to being a new NYU graduate, Logan is a transgender actor, writer, director, and advocate who appeared in the OWN drama series David Makes Man.

What did Logan Rozos say in his NYU graduation speech?

Logan, who is the NYU Gallatin Student Chair, spoke passionately during his commencement speech about the atrocities and genocide in Gaza, stopping short of mentioning Hamas directly.

“My moral and political commitments guide me to say that the only appropriate thing there is to say in this time, and to a group this large, is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine,” Logan began his speech. “The genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars, and has been livestreamed to our phones for the past 18 months,” he continued to the crowd of graduates.

“And that I do not wish to speak only to my own politics today, but to speak to all people of conscience and all people who feel the moral injury of this atrocity. And I want to say that I condemn this genocide, and complicity in this genocide. Thank you to the Class of 2025, and congratulations.

What was the response to Logan’s speech?

As he was speaking, a collection of both boos and cheers could be heard throughout the crowd. Per VIN News, following Logan’s speech, Jewish organizations and pro-Israel advocates spoke out. “Graduation should be a time of celebration, not a venue for spreading hate and division,” a spokesperson from the Anti-Defamation League said, according to the outlet. “No student — especially Jewish students — should have to sit through politicized rhetoric that promotes harmful lies about Israel during such a personal milestone.”

“Speeches like this don’t foster dialogue — they spread misinformation and alienate Jewish students,” Aviva Klompas, co-founder of Boundless, a group focused on supporting Jewish identity and Zionism on campus, said after the speech. “Graduation ceremonies are not the place for political grandstanding, especially when it veers into what many consider hate speech.”