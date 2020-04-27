Everything You Should Know About Season 2 of 'Love 101'

From selling homework to hooking up with a teacher in the middle of the school day, there's hardly anything the main characters of Love 101 wouldn't be capable of.

Season 1 of the brand new Netflix series revolves around their attempts to prevent their favorite teacher, Ms. Burcu (Pinar Deniz), from handing in her resignation while keeping themselves in school as well. Released on April 24, the Turkish show has already garnered a great deal of controversy in its home country.