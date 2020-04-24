The Actress Who Plays Nik in Netflix's 'Extraction' Totally Shines in Her Role

One reason why Golshifteh’s acting hasn't had her running back to Iran to act in films in her home country could be the government’s disdain for some of her choices relating to her work as an actress and overall performer. After she posed nude in the French magazine Madame Figaro, Iranian officials spoke out against her and it was reported that she had been effectively banned from the country .

Even so, Golshifteh has continued to stand her ground and work on her craft in every sense of the word. Her Instagram also shows that she is still close to her family, despite the political unrest in Iran and the fact that she is no longer welcome there. Although her IMDb doesn't list any projects after Netflix’s Extraction, it’s clear that Golshifteh has a long career ahead of her, and not just because talent runs in the family.

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.