Kanan Gill's Netflix Special Covers Everything From Girlfriends to Life in India

Kanan has been appearing in TV shows and TV movies since 2014, but Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill is his first official Netflix comedy special. It’s an important landmark for any up and coming comedian and even though Kanan is already somewhat established, it will give people who may be unfamiliar with his work the chance to get to know him.

Before this, Kanan had already found his place as a comedian online, with the continued help of Biswa. It’s not clear yet if Kanan’s Netflix special will lead to more or what his plans are for the future overall. Comedy is still in his future, however, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill is now streaming on Netflix.