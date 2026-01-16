Emily’s NSFW Job Could Ruin Her Relationship With Justin on ‘Love During Lockup’ (EXCLUSIVE Clip) The WeTV show's season premiere airs on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 16 2026, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: WeTV

WeTV's Love During Lockup is back with new episodes, and fans can't wait to see what's in store for a new group of couples struggling to keep the spark alive while one of them remains behind bars. While relationships can be challenging for most, adding actual bars can be even more difficult.

Emily and Justin are one of the couples fans will get to know more of during the season. The pair, who are from Elks County, Pa., are trying to make their relationship throughout his sentence. However, as the exclusive clip obtained by Distractify shows, Emily's line of work has also made their romance difficult.

Emily's job on 'Love During Lockup' isn't a big deal to her, but it is to Justin.

In the clip, Emily discusses her day job and how it has been a point of contention in her relationship. The single mother reveals that, when she was 3 months postpartum with her son, she decided to go into sex work. Emily explains that going into the industry was a decision she felt she had to make after struggling to care for her newborn.

"There were times I couldn't even put food on the table for my son," she says. "I turned to this line of work because you could walk away with an easy $10,000- $20,000 in a week time frame."

Emily then proceeds to show the brothel where she works in Nevada. Despite the backlash many experience from involving themselves in sex work, she says she "loves" her job and hopes that one day her partner can love, or at least like. "Working in a brothel means so much to me," Emily says. "I really hope Justin can find a way to be OK with it down the road. In the same scene, she explains that she understands why Justin has reservations about what she does for a living.

"I absolutely understand why it might be a struggle for Justin," Emily admits. "He tells me it's going to be different when he gets out. So I really hope he can handle it."

Emily says she's not "catching feelings" for any of her clients.

While Emily knows Justin will need some time to process her day job, she says he never has to worry about her leaving him for one of her clients. As she continued touring the brothel, she says that she has a strict policy not to fall for any of the people who pay her for sex.

"I'm not worried in the slightest about catching feelings for one of my clients," Emily says. "I view it strictly professional. And this is where you do your negotiations." She also isn't worried about how her job might affect her and Justin's sex life once he gets out of prison. "I'm not worried about our sex life," Emily says of Justin. "We've talked about what I like, what he likes, and I feel like it's going to be great."