The 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Girlies Packed a Lot of Shein Outfits So many bikinis. By Anna Quintana Published July 7 2026, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

When it comes to packing for Love Island USA, it's safe to say the islanders need their fair share of bikinis. The reality dating series, which is filmed over six weeks in Fiji, has contestants in and out of sexy outfits for competitions and revealing dresses for recouplings when they are not sitting poolside.

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So, it was no surprise that when asked how much she packed for her season of Love Island, Elizabeth Weber revealed she spent over $1,000 on her summer wardrobe, including 10 pairs of sunglasses. Luckily for us, our Season 8 girlies are more budget-friendly when it comes to their ensembles — and a popular brand in the villa is none other than Shein. We picked a few of our favorite looks you can shop right now.

Trinity's Polka Dot And Ruffle Trim Bikini

Trinity has rocked this cute black and white polka dot bikini a few times on Love Island USA, mixing and matching with another polka dot bikini. Price: $9.59

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Jaiden's Yellow Lace Off Shoulder Bustier Top

Jaiden may not have gotten the most screen time, but her butter yellow corset look during the Hot Girl Bakery challenge was definitely one of our favorites. Price: $13.76

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Kenzie's Baby Pink and Green Gingham Bikini

We have to guess that 90 percent of Kenzie's swimsuits came courtesy of Shein. However, this pink and green bikini is our favorite, which she paired with a gold belly chain. Price: $8.92

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Trinity's White Sheer Asymmetric Shoulder Top

Trinity was our winner for the karaoke challenge thanks to this white lace, off-the-shoulder top, which she paired with a ruffled skirt. Price: $10.79

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Trinity's Neon Pink One-Piece Swimsuit

Trinity stood out poolside when she rocked this neon pink one-piece with a deep neckline. Price: $12.29

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Kayda's White & Red Polka Dot Ruffle Bikini

She wore an itty bitty teeny weeny red polka dot bikini — courtesy of Shein. Price: $12.79

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Kenzie's White Crochet Knit Mini Dress

Kenzie rocked this white crochet mini dress when competing against the Casa boys — and doing her infamous splits. Price: $14.49

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