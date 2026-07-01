‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Is Done Sharing Her Dating Life Publicly (EXCLUSIVE) "Not to shut it down, but never doing dating on air ever again." By Anna Quintana Published July 1 2026, 4:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Dating in the public eye can be tricky — and Love Island USA star JaNa Craig knows this more than most. Following her breakup with He Who Must Not Be Named in July 2025, JaNa has been linked to a couple of famous cuties, but for the most part, she has been keeping her dating life out of the spotlight.

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Except when it comes to a Slurpee Date. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, JaNa, who has partnered with 7-Eleven to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Slurpee drink, opened up about her dating life, returning to reality TV, and what Slurpees she would share with her PPG besties.

Source: 7-Eleven

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Sorry, JaNa Craig is "forever" done with dating on TV and in the public eye.

On June 24, JaNa was spotted by Deuxmoi on a 7-Eleven run with a mystery man — but don't get it twisted. JaNa is just there for the Slurpee. The 27-year-old beauty revealed to Distractify that she will keep her dating life private moving forward.

"I've always made it clear that I will forever keep my dating life super duper private," she told Distractify. "So obviously I like having date nights, but now it's been more so I try to keep it private. I like to do low-key settings now. Dinner on the beach and the beach hut? Please."

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She went on to confirm that she would also never appear on a reality dating competition, even The Bachelorette. "Definitely not The Bachelorette. Not to shut it down, but never doing dating on air ever again," she added.

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JaNa does make an exception for a 7-Eleven Slurpee date.

JaNa calls her partnership with 7-Eleven a full-circle moment because, as a teenager in Hawaii, she would go every day after school for her favorite snacks. So, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Slurpee drink, 7-Eleven and JaNa are taking things up a notch. As always, fans can visit participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes nationwide on July 11 to enjoy a free small Slurpee® drink.

Source: 7-Eleven

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However, fans can also take part in a “Slurpee Date IRL,” with participating locations will feature a cute bench setup outside the store where couples can take photos and try the new Mountain Dew Confetti Chill Slurpee drink. The new flavor blends citrus notes with sweet birthday cake flavors reminiscent of zesty lemon cake with vanilla icing and rainbow sprinkles — and it is JaNa-approved.

"It's so good, I don't explain it right, but every limited edition always ends up being my favorite," You know, you can never go wrong with, like, the OG flavors, but, like, I need everyone and their moms to try this Mountain Dew Limited flavor, because it is so good." And even if you don't have a "date" for National 7-Eleven Day, JaNa suggests bringing your BFFs. She already knows what flavors her PPG girlies, Leah Kateb and Serena Page, would love.

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Source: Instagram