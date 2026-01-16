Former ‘Love Island’ Bombshell Maura Higgins Took a Vow To Stop Dating for a Year 'Traitors' fans think there could be a love connection between Maura and fellow Love Islander and co-star Rob Rausch. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 16 2026, 4:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While some still deem reality stars as talentless, there is something to be said for those who parlay their fandom into formidable, profitable careers. Maura Higgins is among the ones who continued making a name for themselves long after their 15 minutes of fame expired. Maura rose to prominence when she starred as a "bombshell" contestant on the fifth series of Love Island UK in 2019. Although Maura didn’t win the competition, her popularity on the show led to more attention for her acting role in The Spin, followed by her partnership with MAC Cosmetics.

In 2026, the reality star’s international fame continued to rise after she starred on Season 4 of The Traitors. The show served as a mini-reunion with Maura and her fellow Love Island alum Rob Rausch. Soon after they entered the Traitors’ castle, fans noticed a love connection between the former co-stars, prompting them to ship the romance. However, is Maura open to dating, or is there a Bombshell in her personal life? Here’s what to know.

Is Maura Higgins dating anyone?

Maura doesn’t appear to be in a romantic relationship with anyone as of this writing. According to her January 2026 interview with the New York Post, she’s so opposed to dating that she vowed to stop dating for a year. “I am happily single,” Maura said I have been single the whole year. So, I’ve been single since January, and I’m going to do it until January. I’m not going on dates.”

The TV personality told the outlet that she chose to be single for a year because she was too busy focusing on her career, which also left her too busy to see anyone. However, fans hoped she and Rob would take their obvious connection outside the castle.

According to The Tab, fans felt they might be more than friends after he carried her during one of the season’s challenges. Maura continued fanning the flames of their relationship when a fan posted the scene on their Instagram account with the title “Everyone wishing they were Maura.” Maura also showed that she’s Rob’s biggest fan, often choosing to partner with him for challenges and admiring his skills in the game, showing him the heart symbol on the show and saying, “Look how fast Rob is, Jesus Christ. Come on, Rob!”

