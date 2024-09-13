Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Joey Essex's Love Life Is a "Who's Who" of Beautiful People Joey Essex surprises fans with big career moves, but his dating life may surprise them even more. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 13 2024, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: ROS/Capital Pictures / MEGA Joey Essex appears at the Pride of Britain Awards

Reality star Joey Essex is known to fans as the man with the million-dollar smile. A bit of a renaissance man in the world of reality TV, Joey's appearances across multiple shows including Love Island and Selling Sunset have cemented him as one of the world's most intriguing reality bachelors.

Of course, a go-getter like Joey isn't single forever. In the past, he has been known for dating some of modeling and television's most beautiful women. So who are these starlets who have captured the attention of the up-and-coming Hollywood hunk? Here's a peek at the whirlwind of love and beauty that is the dating history of Joey Essex.

Sam Faiers: 2011–2013

One of the first people publicly tied to Joey is someone that die-hard fans will know well: Sam Faiers. The love birds starred together on The Only Way Is Essex, and their love seemed destined to be.

Yet despite the promise of the love of a lifetime, Joey and Sam weren't able to make it work. After multiple breakups and two years together, the duo called it quits in 2013, just one year after Joey popped the question and Sam agreed to be Mrs. Essex.

Source: MEGA Amy Willerton appears at the Millies, Guildhall, London, UK

Amy Willerton: 2013–2014

Of course, Joey didn't stay single for long. In 2013, he met Amy Willerton on the set of I'm a Celebrity U.K. Although they made a cute couple, they didn't last long and called it quits less than a year later.

It's not clear why they didn't mesh well, but Amy has mentioned in the past that she longs for a natural relationship that is both "real" and "normal." Apparently, things with Joey were none of the above.

Charlotte Stuchfield: 2015

If Joey's relationship with Amy seemed whirlwind, it's nothing compared to the brief blip of time he spent with Charlotte Stuchfield. The who/what/where/when/why of their relationship remains mostly unknown. But Joey did fly to Ibiza to celebrate with Charlotte to ring in his 25th birthday.

Stephanie Pratt and Georgie Purves: 2016–2018.

After a quick turn around the romantic dance floor with Charlotte, Joey briefly dated Stephanie Pratt. The doomed duo met on Celebs Go Dating and only stayed together for a month.

From there, Joey found himself in another relatively long-term relationship, this time with Georgie Purves. They dated mostly in secret, but Joey spilled the beans on television accidentally in 2017. Joey and Georgie traveled around the world together, and she supported him in the launch of his clothing line. But it was not meant to be, and they pulled the plug in 2018.

Source: MEGA Ellie Brown appears at Molly-Mae Hague's New Pretty Little Thing Collection at Novikov in London

Ellie Brown: 2018

Joey met Ellie Brown while she was starring in Love Island, in an ironic foreshadowing of Joey's future. However, despite being two crazy kids in love, they only lasted a few months.

Sabreena Diamond: 2018

2018 was a busy year for Joey as Sabreena Diamond became his third serious relationship of the year. Although they never confirmed their relationship, Joey was seen out and about with the model on multiple occasions before they (not so) mysteriously disappeared from each other's public appearances.

Source: MEGA Joey Essex and Lorena Medina share a smile on the red carpet at the National Television Awards

Lorena Medina: 2019–2020

Mexican model Lorena Medina caught Joey's attention in 2019 as they filmed Ex on the Beach together. Supposedly the two clicked so well that Lorena moved in with Joey, but a rumored cheating scandal tore them apart in 2020. The pair denies any drama, but something took them from, "shacking up" to "waving goodbye."

Brenda Santos: 2020

In 2020, Brazilian model Brenda Santos caught Joey's attention. They lasted just five months together, but Brenda had some surprisingly nice things to say about Joey, who she said, "loved her bum-bum."

In an interview with The Sun, Brenda said that she and Joey, "would have sex every day." She also called him a "passionate person." Additionally, Brenda dropped a bombshell by saying that Joey's clueless persona is an act, calling him, "very clever." According to the model, "He pretends to be silly, it's his job." Brenda's gushing is impressive praise from such a short-term relationship.

Maura Higgins: 2022

Joey seems to have taken a brief break from love after his breakup with Brenda. Or did he just date someone on the down-low? It's hard to say, but the next confirmed girlfriend didn't pop up until 2022: Maura Higgins.

Or rather, it would be more accurate to say, the next "rumored" girlfriend, since Maura and Joey never officially confirmed their love affair. Regardless, it was a brief whatever-it-was, and the two called it quits just a few months after they hooked up.

Vanessa Bauer: 2023

After an autumnal breakup with Maura in 2022, Joey took a brief breather. The entire time they were partnered up to Dancing on Ice, the duo was plagued with rumors of a love affair. They did eventually confirm a relationship but ended things just a week after going public in April of 2023.

2024: Who is Joey Essex Dating Now?

Joey had another apparent brief break from love between April 2023 and 2024. Although the timeline of Joey's relationship with Grace Rosà Jackson is a little fuzzy, Joey seems to have dumped Grace to hook up with Jessy Potts. From the moment he saw Jessy on Love Island, it was clear that Joey was smitten. However, since their romance was revealed on the show, they have been dogged by rumors of a split.

Yet Jessy says that gossip about their relationship's demise is "completely untrue." According to Jessy, Joey has met her parents and their relationship is alive and kicking. She told The Sun, "People can say what they want to say but we’re very happy with how it’s going and we’re going really strong.”