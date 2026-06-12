‘Love Island’ Star Leah Kateb Shares What Makes Living With BF Miguel Harichi Perfect (EXCLUSIVE) The reality TV couple moved into their first home together in November 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 12 2026, 6:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@leahkateb

There hasn't been a ceiling too high for Leah Kateb yet. Since the world met her through Season 6 of Love Island USA, Leah's life has only received upgrade after upgrade. The former medical device saleswoman and quality control analyst is now among the beauty business baddies as a refounder and CCO of Skylar Clean Beauty.

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And, while she's drifting away from the island after starring alongside her boyfriend, Miguel Harichi, and friends JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kordell Beckham, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington, Leah is preparing for her acting debut.

As she prepares for more power moves, the TV personality is also settling into her soft at-home life with Miguel and their pets. After falling in love on Love Island, the couple moved in together in November 2025. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Leah discussed her partnership with Clorox's Scentiva wipes and the brand's new Cherry Blossom and Peach scent, living with the man she loves, and how she plans to expand her brand.

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Leah Kateb says Miguel Harichi's cleanliness made moving in together easy.

While moving in together has tested many couples and has even led to their demise, Leah says her and Miguel's flames are burning even more now that they share the same address. The Peacock star told us that their cohabitation has been easy thus far because she and Miguel both prioritize keeping their home tidy throughout the day.

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"I feel like Miguel, and I both are really good about keeping spaces clean," Leah told Distractify. "He's actually from, like, the second we met, I was like, he's a very organized and clean man, which I'm like, that's like not a thing normally."

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She added she's aware of how rare it is for her not to have to nag her man to clean up after himself, noting that she knows many women deal with the opposite in their relationships. "He's so good about it," Leah added. "So I feel like we both are really good about keeping everything clean, for the most part."

Her boyfriend's cleanliness likely helped her decision to move in with a partner for the first time in her life. Leah shared that, before falling for Miguel, she never lived with anyone besides her parents and, temporarily, the Love Island USA Season 6 cast. However, since they've moved in together, she's enjoying her soft life at home with her man.

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"This is my first time living with anyone, and like, let alone it being my boyfriend, so it's honestly been really fun," Leah said. "I am someone that, like, loves my independence, but now I just, I honestly can't imagine like living alone again. I'm like, 'gee, it would be so like, like boring now.'"

Source: Clorox

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Leah Kateb uses Clorox Scentiva in her and Miguel's new home.

Leah and Miguel's new chapter also includes them filling their home with fresh scents. Of course, the scents include her Clorox Scentiva wipes. The wipes allow Leah to keep her stunning kitchen free of the mess that comes with cooking for one another. And, not only do they get the job done, but the peach and cherry blossom wipes are a perfect addition to a home for summer.

Leah told us the partnership with Clorox is one of the many projects she's juggling these days. She's also hard at work with Skylar, reading scripts, and spending time with the people she loves. However, Leah said her time with Skylar and her "intentional" partnership with Clorox is preparing her for her fragrance takeover.

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"I always wanted a fragrance brand of my own, and that was one of the first things I told my team when I met with them," she stated. "I really love fragrance, and that comes in all forms, you know, like body care, even my Clorox wipes, like I'm very intentional about what smells are brought into our home. It's important."