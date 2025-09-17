‘Love Island Games’ Star Andrea Carmona Mentioned Her Ex-Boyfriend in the Season Premiere, and Fans Want to Know More
Andrea made her way onto ‘Love Island’ Season 6 as a bombshell who coupled up with Rob Rausch, stealing him from OG Leah Kateb.
It’s only been two months, but the Fiji villa is officially back open, as Season 2 of Love Island Games has finally arrived with a whole new crop of Islanders and bombshells. Andrea Carmona is one of this season’s OGs.
Andrea made her way onto Love Island Season 6 as a bombshell who coupled up with Rob Rausch, stealing him from OG Leah Kateb. That set the tone for her short time in the villa, as she was ultimately voted off in one of the most controversial moments of the season. She went on to enter into a relationship after the show that has since ended, and now she’s back for another round on Love Island Games.
Before things really get started on the show, fans are perking up at the details she shared about the end of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend.
‘Love Island Games’ Contestant Andrea Carmona’s ex-boyfriend has fans curious.
In the season premiere, Andrea shared that after the show she was in an 11-month relationship that recently ended — leading her to jump at the opportunity to try Love Island again.
However, before the first episode aired there were rumors swirling online that Andrea had not actually broken up with her ex-boyfriend, and that she was scamming the show to win the $250,000 prize.
Fans, who still held ill feelings towards her due to the messy events of Season 6, were proclaiming online that as soon as the voting polls open for the season, they will be voting her out first.
As the rumors have continued to swirl, one of Andrea’s friends posted a TikTok ahead of the season premiere to shut down the claims that Andrea is lying about being single. The friend also alluded to the relationship being toxic and that “a lot of s--t went down.”
Currently, little is known about Andrea’s ex, with the only detail being that he is a DJ. However, if Andrea proves to have longevity on this season of Love Island Games, the internet detectives will surely make it their mission to find out.
Andrea previously discussed how she felt during her shocking Season 6 elimination that rocked the villa.
In an interview with USA Insider in June 2024, Andrea broke down her final moments in Fiji.
“I definitely was just in shock and kind of felt, like, cheated. I felt like I should have still been there, and it was more about friendship than love," she said. “And then I heard my name, and I really couldn't believe it. I was so blindsided.”
"But looking back, I obviously know the girls are put in a tough position at the end of the day,” Andrea added. “I feel like my time was so short in the villa and, like I said, I wish I spent more time with the girls, but I said I was there for love, so I love them, but I wanted my time with him.”