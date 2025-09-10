Most of the 'Love Island Games' Season 2 Cast Are From the USA — See the Full Lineup! "Your vote determines their fate!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 10 2025, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

If you’re a fan of the Love Island franchise, you won’t want to miss Love Island Games, a spinoff of the popular reality TV dating series that follows a group of strangers brought together in a villa to see if they can find their perfect match and win money in the process. Season 2 of Love Island Games premieres on Sept. 16, 2025, and features 14 singles who have appeared in any of the Love Island franchises.

Peacock released the full lineup on Sept. 9, revealing that the contestants will reunite in the villa in Fiji, where Love Island USA is filmed. Ariana Madix is also returning as host of the spinoff, which runs 18 episodes, dropping daily and wrapping up with the finale on Oct. 5. So, are you ready to meet the singles competing in Season 2? Let’s dive in!

Meet the 'Love Island Games' Season 2 cast.

Most of the Love Island Games Season 2 cast comes from the Love Island USA franchise, but a few contestants are sprinkled in from other countries, adding extra excitement and variety to the lineup. So, without further ado, here’s who’s competing in Love Island Games Season 2, starting with the U.S. cast: USA: Josh Goldstein, Season 3

Isaiah Campbell, Season 4

Kay Kay Gray, Season 5

Andrea Carmona, Season 6

Kendall Washington, Season 6

Andreina Santos-Marte, Season 7

Charlie Georgios, Season 7

Chris Seeley, Season 7 International Cast: Tyrique Hyde, Season 10 (UK)

Garbi Denteh, Season 4 (Belgium/Netherlands)

Mert Okatan, Seasons 2 and 3 (Belgium/ Netherlands)

Lucinda Strafford, Season 7 (UK) & Season 5 (Australia)

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Season 1 (Malta)

Solene Favreau, Season 2 (France)

While fans are certainly excited for another round of Love Island-style drama while waiting for the next season of the official show, some are hoping Love Island USA Season 7 fans don’t interfere too much. That's because viewers will get to vote on the contestants’ fates, as Ariana Madix explained in a promo clip on Peacock’s Instagram.

One fan wrote in the comments of the post, “Please, Love Island szn fans, don’t touch this,” while another added, “Get ready for these new fans to dig into everyone’s past and ruin this season too!”

Will there be bombshells in 'Love Island Games' Season 2?

Considering that Season 1 of Love Island Games had plenty of bombshells, Season 2 is expected to follow the same structure, but with one key difference. This time, viewers will be watching the islanders in real time, just like they do with Love Island USA. And as mentioned, fans can vote for their favorite couples in the Love Island USA app, so your opinion matters more than ever this season!

In Season 1, there were 14 bombshells, bringing the cast total to 26 (it started with 12 original cast members). For Season 2, the show is kicking off with 14 cast members, but to keep the momentum and drama high, bombshells will continue to be dropped regularly throughout the season, according to USA Today.