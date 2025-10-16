Distractify
We Tried That: Truly x JaNa Craig's 'No Shade, Just Tea' Hard Seltzer

Published Oct. 16 2025, 12:52 p.m. ET

Truly Hard Seltzer has teamed up with Love Island alum JaNa Craig for a limited-edition drop that’s all about refreshment, new beginnings, and zero drama.

Meet No Shade, Just Tea, a crisp, bubbly hard seltzer that brings back the fan-favorite Raspberry Iced Tea flavor — this time, with a little reality TV flair.

Even if you are not a fan of Love Island — or are unaware of all the drama surrounding JaNa's breakup with her ex Kenny Rodriguez — it doesn't mean you can't try No Shade, Just Tea.

We got our hands on a case of JaNa's collab with Truly, and we gave it a sip (or two).

We Tried: Truly x JaNa Craig's 'No Shade, Just Tea' Hard Seltzer

Before we even cracked open a can, the vibes were immaculate. The packaging is bold and unapologetic — pink, punchy, and totally JaNa-coded.

It feels like the kind of drink you’d bring to a rooftop pregame or a group chat debrief session.

Truly describes this collab as a return of their beloved Raspberry Iced Tea flavor — and fans of the original won’t be disappointed. It’s light, refreshing, and actually tastes like tea (a rarity in the hard seltzer world).

The raspberry adds a juicy sweetness, but it never crosses into syrupy territory.

truly hard seltzer jana love island
Each 12-oz serving clocks in at 100 calories, 1g of sugar, and 5% ABV, making it dangerously easy to sip a few while pretending you’re in the Love Island villa.

It’s the perfect drink for anyone who loves a little flavor with their fizz (and fans of Arizona's Raspberry Iced Tea will definitely enjoy it).

No Shade, Just Tea delivers exactly what it promises: no bitterness, just sweet, chilled, raspberry realness. It’s refreshing, perfectly balanced, and made for a night out with your own PPG.

As JaNa said, "It’s giving raspberry. It’s serving bubbles. It’s spilling.. tea."

Where to buy Truly x JaNa Craig's 'No Shade, Just Tea' Hard Seltzer:

Available now on GiveThemBeer.com, the special pack includes four 16-oz cans and will be released in multiple drops while supplies last.

So check it out now because this tea won’t steep for long.

