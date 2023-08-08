Home > Viral News > Trending "Diabetes In a Cup" — McDonald's Employee Shows How Sweet Tea Is Made McDonald's Sweet Tea is called sweet tea for a reason. An employee shared a video of how the tea is made, and it involves pounds of sugar. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 8 2023, Published 4:14 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @gia2bad

I hate to break it to you, but even eating somewhat healthy at McDonald’s is pretty much impossible. The chain, notoriously known for serving items with high levels of fat and saturated fat, calories, sodium, sugar, and everything else that your doctor has told you to avoid, capitalizes off of serving us food that promotes poor health.

And sadly, things have gotten even worse ever since the chain nixed some of its allegedly lighter options, like salads, from the menu.

Now, a recent TikTok is pulling back the curtain on a popular McDonald’s drink that some may have considered a healthier alternative to ordering a soda. It’s the Sweet Tea, and let’s just say that it’s sweet for a reason.

McDonald's employee spills the tea on the Sweet Tea recipe.

A TikTok user named Gia (@gia2bad), who appears to be a McDonald's employee, shared a video of how the drink is made. In her 11-second video, an entire 4 lb bag of sugar is seen being dumped, then mixed into a bucket of iced tea. "If y’all were wondering why the sweet tea [is] so sweet at McDonald’s,” read the text in her video. Gia then followed up with the caption, which read "Yes, we use a whole bag, sometimes two."

Naturally, a handful of users were shocked to see the alarming amount of sugar used. "That's actually disgusting," wrote one person.

Another commented: "Diabetes in a cup."

However, not everyone was shocked by how much sugar went into the drink. Many users claimed it wasn't sweet at all or that they didn't like the taste. Others praised the drink. "If my teeth aren't falling out, I don't want it," said one person. Other comments read, "just how I like it," and "best thing on the menu."

But not all folks who watched the video were as concerned about the sugar content as much as they were concerned about the container that the tea was being mixed in. "Is that a mop bucket," wrote one person. The exact vessel was never confirmed, but it did look similar to one that you might find in a janitor's closet.

