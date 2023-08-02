Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "He Woke From a Nap, Put Shoes On, and Left": Mom Learns Her Toddler Walked to McDonald's Alone In a viral social post, a toddler goes to McDonald's alone after leaving the house and gives his parent the scare of a lifetime. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 2 2023, Published 1:38 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@mamarissax2

For a parent, knowing where your children are at all times is of the utmost importance. After all, we live in a crazy world where a slew of things can happen at any given time. That said, no parent would think that they would lose track of their child that’s currently with them. But, of course, things happen.

While some folks believe it’s easier to keep track of small children, sometimes the tots and grade schoolers can give us a run for our money. And in one TikTok video, a parent shared that a toddler went to McDonald's by himself without her knowing. Yes, you read that correctly! Here’s the full scoop on the situation.

A woman on TikTok shared that her toddler went to McDonald's alone.

Little man must have been craving a Happy Meal! In an Aug. 1, 2023, TikTok video, creator Marissa Jalea (@mamarissax2) got the scare of a lifetime after realizing that her toddler went to McDonald’s by himself.

“Y'ALL I GENUINELY HAVE NEVER FELT SO SICK and SCARED! We already had the basement door switched out so we can lock it at night, but NOW I need something for the front door! You never think it can happen to you until it does!! Y'all know I got this house baby-proofed as much as possible but OMG,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, Marissa tells the scary story. “Y’all don’t look at me, I just woke up. I had to run out of my front door because I woke up and this little boy was not here,” Marissa says while pointing to her son in his car seat. “He was not in the house. He was not in the basement. He was not in the front yard or the backyard. He was not around the block.”

“This little boy put his shoes on, and woke up from a nap… I was sleeping on my floor… woke up from a nap, put his shoes on, and walked to McDonald’s,” Marissa continues. “Now I’m not going to disclose how far that is because it is kind of giving away my location, but rather, that doesn’t matter.”

“He woke up, put his shoes on, and left out of the front door,” Marissa says as her son coos in the background. Marissa then shows her son a video of the police in front of the McDonald’s location and asks him if he remembers the incident.

“He was just vibing in the playland with some kids,” the text on the video reads. “So yeah, I just woke up and had a f------ heart attack realizing I had one of my two children for I don’t know what time he left the house,” Marissa says. “We all were sleeping. I was sleeping on the floor, and we were all knocked out. And he woke up, put his shoes on, and went to McDonald’s.”

“It’s not funny but it’s hilarious because his fat a-- went to McDonald’s,” Marissa continues. “In all seriousness, I’ve never been that f------ scared in my life. I woke up and I said, ‘LayLay, where is brother?' She said, ‘He went outside.’”

TikTok users are glad the toddler is OK but find the situation hilarious.

It’s no secret that this situation could have gone left. That said, everyone is happy that the toddler was found safe and sound. However, folks online are laughing at the situation and shared that toddlers are known to wander off.

“My son did this 🤣🤣🤣. He didn’t walk to McDonald’s but he went across the street. Me and my husband were sleeping and the cop walked into our house,” one person shared. “Glad he made it there safely! Because kids don’t be giving AF. Like the nerve, because what was he even trying to get 😂,” another person chimed in.

“It happens to the most responsible parents, invest in a latch on the door. You will be at ease, these children are too smart,” one user shared. "I had to buy one of those door alarms the go off when the door opens," another person said.