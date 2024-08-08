Home > News > Politics Lucas Kunce's Wife Follows Him Closely on the Campaign Trail as He Runs for Missouri Senate He married his current wife in 2023. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 8 2024, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marilynkunce_mo

On Aug. 6, 2024, it was announced that politician Lucas Kunce would be the Democratic nominee in Missouri's U.S. Senate primary election. According to The New York Times, he led with over 67.7 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary, a considerable margin over his fellow hopefuls in State Senator Karla May and December L. Harmon. He will soon face off against Republican nominee Josh Hawley for Missouri's Class 1 Senate seat. Of course, it's easy to see why he was elected in the primary.

He's proven to be incredibly progressive throughout his political career. He strongly supports LGBTQ+ civil rights, rights to abortion, and gun control laws. He's also famously lobbied for reducing the U.S.'s funding of foreign military interventions. With an overwhelming victory in the primary and the Senate seat within arm's reach, all eyes are on Kunce and his continuing campaign. To that end, many are wondering whether the Democratic nominee is married. Here's what we know about his status.

Missouri politician Lucas Kunce married his current wife in 2023.

Lucas Kunce is currently married to a woman named Marilyn (née Martinez). In an interview with River Front Times, the couple revealed that they met at a coffee shop. Reportedly, she wasn't aware that he was a public figure until their second date. Marilyn also revealed that she grew up in Mexico and had first visited the U.S. on an exchange program in 2017. She was later hired as an international finance and research analyst for the National Resource Defense Council.

They'd officially tied the knot in early 2023 and have one son together, although Kunce has two other sons from his previous marriage to a woman, Jaime Hoog. Since his second marriage, however, Marilyn has been close behind Lucas on the campaign trail for the Missouri Senate. She can be seen in many of his campaign photos with all smiles and full support as her husband rallies for election. She also attends several of his conferences and public forums.

Along with all the campaign photos, she's posted several family photos of the Kunce clan at baseball games, celebrating snowfall, or just plain hanging out as a loving family unit. Lucas has admitted to feeling a strong sense of community with their respective hometowns, with the two of them having exchanged their experiences growing up in Missouri and Mexico, respectively. Because of this, they've attained a deeper appreciation for each other's cultures.