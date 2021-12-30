Is Dr. Now Able to Help Lucas Lose More Than 400 Pounds on ‘My 600-Lb Life’?

Lucas explains that he had to quit his job as a pizza delivery driver because of his weight gain, and since he couldn’t support himself, he had to move into a storage shed on his family's compound. Most showers don't accommodate someone his size, so his parents built him an outdoor shower. However, he eventually got too big to use it and now has to walk across the property to use the large shower at his sister's house.

"By the time I get to my sister's front steps, my breathing has gotten pretty bad. My muscles are burning," he says. "And that's not even the main event yet. Getting a shower, that's like a workout by itself."