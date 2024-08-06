Home > Human Interest Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Left a Considerable Amount of Money to Their Daughter Lucie Arnaz "That guy made a great movie. He captured the essence of that time in their lives so well." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 6 2024, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When she was almost 2 months old, Lucie Arnaz's mother and father started a journey that would change their lives forever. On Oct. 15, 1951, I Love Lucy premiered on CBS. Over the course of six seasons, viewers spent countless nights witnessing the wacky antics of Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) and her long-suffering singer/husband Ricky Ricardo (Desi Arnaz).

In the years after the show ended, Lucie and her brother Desi Arnaz Jr. would often make television appearances with their parents. Whether it was on Lucille's own show or perhaps co-hosting Saturday Night Live with Desi, the kids were definitely entertainers. Lucie in particular took a liking to the stage, and it took a liking right back. She was able to carve out a lifelong career which has contributed to her net worth. Let's take a look.

Lucie Arnaz's net worth is something to sing about!

Lucie Araz's net worth is reportedly $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of this came from inheritance she received when both her parents passed away. According to the Daily Mail, when Desi Arnaz died in December 1986, he split his $20 million estate between Lucie and her brother and left $250,000 to his 91-year-old mother.

Three years later, Lucille died, leaving $40 million behind. She named Lucie as executor of her trust, the Lucille Ball Morton Trust. Lucille's estate was divided between her two children and her second husband, Gary Morton.

What is Lucie Arnaz best known for?

Lucie's acting career officially began when she, along with her brother, starred in Here's Lucy alongside their mom. The sitcom lasted for six seasons and ended in 1974.

She did numerous walk-on roles in shows like Murder She Wrote, Marcus Welby, M.D., and Daughters. Once upon a time, landing a starring role in a made-for-tv movie was a prestigious event. Lucie's first foray into that world came in the form of Who Is the Black Dahlia?, where she played the titular Black Dahlia: Elizabeth Short.

Lucie briefly had her own sitcom, as well as a talk show, but where she really shined was the stage. She wowed audiences in productions like They're Playing Our Song, Tommy Tune, and Lost in Yonkers. Like her father, Lucie loved to sing, and it really showed.

It was important for Lucie and her brother to preserve their parents' legacy. From 2002 to 2007, Lucie was the president of the board of directors of the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Center in Jamestown, N.Y., where her mother was from.