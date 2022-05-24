'Lucy Worsley Investigates' Was Filmed In These Historic Locations

What happened to Edward V of England and Richard of Shrewsbury? Why was King George III abdicated? What was the root cause of the Black Death, the pandemic ravaging parts of Africa, Europe, and Asia in the 14th century?

These are some of the questions Season 1 of Lucy Worsley Investigates, the latest documentary series hosted by Lucy Worsley, the presenter of Lucy Worsley's Nights at the Opera and Royal History's Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley, aims to answer.