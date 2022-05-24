'Lucy Worsley Investigates' Was Filmed In These Historic Locations
What happened to Edward V of England and Richard of Shrewsbury? Why was King George III abdicated? What was the root cause of the Black Death, the pandemic ravaging parts of Africa, Europe, and Asia in the 14th century?
These are some of the questions Season 1 of Lucy Worsley Investigates, the latest documentary series hosted by Lucy Worsley, the presenter of Lucy Worsley's Nights at the Opera and Royal History's Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley, aims to answer.
'Lucy Worsley Investigates' filming locations: let's take a peak at where the four-part documentary series was filmed.
Lucy Worsley Investigates casts new light on some of the greatest mysteries plaguing British history. Season 1, Episode 1 addresses the strange fate of Edward V of England and his brother, Richard of Shrewsbury, two young boys last spotted at the Tower of London in 1483. For the episode, Lucy visited the Tower of London and other locations.
Meanwhile, Season 1, Episode 2 deals with the strange fables surrounding King George III's dethroning. (According to an urban legend, the king shook hands with a tree, thinking it was the King of Prussia, at one point.) The Thames riverbank and the Palace of Westminster appear in the background in a promotional clip. For Season 1 of Lucy Worsley Investigates, Lucy also visited the Museum of London and the Westminster Abbey.
For 'Lucy Worsley Investigates,' Lucy Worsley visited North Berwick, Scotland, a location where witch trials took place.
As part of her investigations, Lucy also visited locations like East Lothian, a county located in the south of Scotland. Renowned for its breathtakingly beautiful beaches and natural reserves, East Lothian features in the episode exploring the witch trials in Scotland and England in the Early modern era.
During the shooting of Season 1, Episode 3, Lucy briefly set up shop in North Berwick, Scotland, the picturesque seaside town where a healer and suspected witch named Agnes Sampson was strangled to death and burned in the 1500s. According to the News Letter, North Berwick was once thought to have been the hotbed of magical activity — and the very location where a group of witches were thought to have cast a spell on the King of Scotland, James VI.
The king lived until 1625. The witches were slightly less fortunate. According to an estimate, between 70 and 200 witches were trialed in North Berwick between 1590 and 1592. The exact death toll remains unknown. "Lucy Worsley begins her investigation in North Berwick, a seaside town not far from Edinburgh, where the witch-hunting craze began," reads a press release published by the BBC, via East Lothian Courier.
BBC Two first commissioned 'Lucy Worsley Investigates' in 2021.
With its pertinent topic choices and thorough exploration of long-standing mysteries, Lucy Worsley Investigates promises four episodes worth of edutainment for the whole family. The documentary series was first commissioned a few years ago. It made its way to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean shortly afterward, premiering on PBS on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Catch new episodes of Lucy Worsley Investigates Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on PBS.