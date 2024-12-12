Luigi Hats Appear to Be Sold out as Accused CEO Shooter Gains Celebrity Status All across the internet, merch connected to Luigi is gaining popularity, even selling out. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 12 2024, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Amazon; MEGA

Accidental celebrity happens all the time. Someone goes viral on a video, or achieves something extraordinary, and suddenly the world is weirdly obsessed with them. Those accidental celebrities don't usually come in the form of an alleged shooter, though. Yet that's exactly what has happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione, known as the accused CEO shooter who was arrested for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is a sudden, accidental celebrity. Instead of finding his alleged actions disgusting, the world seems to be embracing him. To the point that people are even buying merch in support of his alleged actions. Here's what we know about the Luigi hats that are sold out and other merch being sold in support of Luigi.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi hats are sold out as the accused CEO shooter gains popularity.

On Bluesky, users quickly pointed out that Luigi hats were selling at an extraordinary rate following Luigi's arrest. These hats aren't specifically designed for Luigi Mangione; rather, they're the green plumber Luigi from the Mario Bros. video games.

Yet the subtle connection seems to be enough for people to feel as though they're sending a message by buying the merchandise. One user pointed out that the number of how many had sold was "likely fake," yet "it's true that they're sold out of the Luigi hats and not the Mario ones."

Article continues below advertisement

Another user pointed out that the official Nintendo website was also sold out of Luigi hats, while one user shared a screenshot from Etsy showing the phenomenon quickly growing on that site.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile on Etsy, "Deny, Defend, Depose" merch takes off.

To some, it may seem odd. A man is accused of an assassination-like murder and suddenly people are buying merch. Yet as Etsy is proving, it's neither an isolated nor uncommon phenomenon.

A quick search on the site shows dozens of independent shops selling merch related to Luigi and his alleged actions as the CEO shooter. "Deny, defend, depose," which may have been found carved into bullets recovered at the murder scene, graces the front of t-shirts, bumper stickers, bags, magnets, and even friendship bracelets.

Article continues below advertisement

On the internet, people are voicing their support and empathy for Luigi, calling this the next shot in a class war between corporate America and the working class. Whether or not Luigi intended to light a fire in the hearts of thousands or millions of frustrated Americans who feel invisible, the support for the alleged CEO shooter is quickly showing that people are angry and craving an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi is in police custody now and facing the early stages of his battle to defend himself. Yet when police transferred him between facilities in mid-December, Luigi shouted over his shoulder at attendant media, "... Completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!" That doesn't sound like a person who is hunkered down with the intent to prove his innocence.