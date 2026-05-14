Luigi Mangione’s Legal Fund Surpasses $1.5 Million, Despite Rich Family "He should not be hailed." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated May 14 2026, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione was incarcerated for being the primary suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. As a result of being charged with a violent crime, he has been excluded from the trust fund set up by his late grandmother.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite coming from a very wealthy family, Mangione has found it difficult to cover his legal fees following his alleged murder of a devoted father. Subsequently, a fund was launched to assist with paying for Mangione's court defense.

What is Luigi Mangione's legal fund total at now?

As of this writing, the Tom Dickey Law Offices, P.C. has managed to secure $1,519,213.69 of its $1.75 million total goal. The campaign is being hosted by Give Send Go, which includes a write-up detailing that the high donation amounts are a testament to public opinion regarding Mangione's alleged actions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

"This fund is irrefutable evidence of the public's support for Luigi and their consciousness that he is being treated in an unprecedented and unfair fashion by a state acting out of cowardice," the post read. Its narrative-heavy breakdown continued, accusing the state of New York of caving into "fear to make a spectacle of his case in an attempt to intimidate us all into submission to state and corporate power."

Article continues below advertisement

Judging by the aforementioned statement, it appears that the support for Mangione is based on the belief that a person can gun down a corporate executive on the street because they're unhappy with healthcare laws. The rest of the statement argues that Mangione is afforded "the constitutional right of fair legal representation," and that his case has been "politicized."

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Mangione is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn under the Federal Register Number 52503-511. NPR reported in January of 2026 that a man who claimed to be an FBI agent showed up at MDC attempting to bust Mangione from prison.

The man was Mark Anderson, a 36-year-old originally from Minnesota who said he carried a court order to release an unnamed prisoner. An anonymous official at MDC confirmed that the prisoner in question was indeed Luigi Mangione.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of freeing the accused murderer, however, Anderson ended up getting incarcerated at MDC himself. Prior to being relocated to MDC, Mangione "was kept under tight supervision in a Pennsylvania state prison last year," The Guardian reported.

#Mangione is requesting civilian clothes— 1 suit, 1 shirt, 1 pair of socks, and 1 pair of shoes without laces—for Monday's suppression hearing: pic.twitter.com/94fubfmSek — Christine Savino (@SavinoChristine) May 13, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Officials at the prison stated that these precautions were enacted as a means to try to prevent "an Epstein-style situation." I.e., the controversial death of the child sex trafficker, who many claim didn't actually occur while he was awaiting trial for his crimes.

Mangione is being hailed as a hero by some for his alleged murder, which is being painted as an act of resistance against corporate greed. He was caught at a McDonald's in Altona, Penn., after stopping in for some food, when an employee saw his face and called the police.