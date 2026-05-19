Luigi Mangione’s Notebook Can Be Used in Court, and the Case Is Heating Up The alleged notebook may become one of the most talked-about pieces of evidence in Luigi Mangione’s trial. By Darrell Marrow Published May 19 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The upcoming trial in Luigi Mangione’s murder case has gotten interesting — to say the least. The 28-year-old Maryland man remains in custody as he fights state and federal charges tied to the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Prosecutors accuse Luigi of stalking Brian, traveling to New York, waiting outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, and fatally shooting him as the executive walked to an investor conference, according to the Department of Justice.

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Luigi’s case has drawn national attention for more than one reason. The shooting sparked outrage, fueled debate over the health insurance industry, and triggered a massive online reaction. Now, the case also includes a courtroom fight over a gun and notebook that prosecutors say connect him directly to the crime.

Source: Mega

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Prosecutors can use the gun and notebook as evidence.

On May 18, Judge Gregory Carro handed prosecutors a major win. According to the AP, he ruled that prosecutors can use the gun and notebook found in Luigi’s backpack at trial, rejecting the defense’s argument that police seized them illegally.

The ruling still gave Luigi’s defense a partial win. Carro excluded several items officers found during the initial backpack search at the McDonald’s, including a loaded gun magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet, and computer chip. The judge said those items came from an “improper warrantless search.” He also excluded some statements Luigi made before officers advised him of his rights.

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However, the notebook and gun are admissible because police later inventoried the backpack at the station. Carro ruled that the inventory search was lawful. Prosecutors say the 3D-printed pistol matches the weapon used to kill Brian, and they say the notebook includes writings about wanting to “wack” a health insurance executive.

What has Luigi Mangione been charged with?

In New York state court, Luigi was originally indicted on murder, weapons, and forged instrument charges. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Luigi faced one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, multiple weapons counts, and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

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Source: Mega

However, the case has already shifted. According to Reuters, a New York judge later threw out the terrorism-related murder charges. The judge found that prosecutors did not show enough evidence that Luigi’s alleged actions were meant to influence public policy. He still faces murder, weapons, and forgery charges in state court.

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Federally, Luigi was charged with using a firearm to commit murder, interstate stalking resulting in death, stalking through interstate facilities resulting in death, and discharging a firearm equipped with a silencer during a crime of violence. But in January, U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed the federal murder and weapons charges, taking the death penalty off the table. The remaining federal stalking charges still carry the possibility of life in prison if he is convicted.