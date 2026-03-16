Luka Doncic Took His Own Mother to Court — Here's Why Luka once approved the trademark himself at 19. Years later, he moved to cancel it and reclaim control of his name. By Darrell Marrow Published March 16 2026, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lukadoncic

The relationship between Luka Dončić and his mom once turned legally messy. The NBA star filed a lawsuit against his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, but it was not a personal damages case. It was a trademark fight.

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In September 2022, Luka’s company, Luka99 Inc., filed a petition to cancel the “LUKA DONCIC 7” trademark owned by Mirjam, per the New York Post. Luka wanted full control of his own name, brand, and foundation work. What followed was a legal battle that ended almost as quickly as it began.

Source: Mega

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Why did Luka Dončić file a lawsuit against his mom?

Luka originally approved his mother’s control of the trademark during his rookie NBA season, when he was just 19. However, after months of negotiations to transfer the trademark failed, he moved to revoke that consent in 2021. The core issue was business control. Luka’s side said the existing “LUKA DONCIC 7” mark blocked him from fully controlling his own name and brand. The filing also said he was no longer affiliated with that trademark or the goods and services tied to it.

Luka had already launched a newer LD77 logo for his shoes and apparel. According to College Sports Network, conflicting trademarks were getting in the way of the direction he wanted to take with his image and foundation work. However, Mirjam suggested the dispute was outside people trying to “take advantage” of Luka and said others wanted complete control over his life, while insisting she had his best interests at heart.

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"From the moment he was born, the only thing that mattered to me was that Luka was happy and that he was allowed to follow his dreams, which is normal for every mother," Mirjam said, per Basket News. "Threats from people who want to take advantage of my son, including me by writing articles like this at the least convenient time for Luka, will not reach me alive. I will always stand behind protecting my son, and I will never deviate from that." In December 2022, Luka withdrew the petition with prejudice, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board closed the matter, according to Bloomberg Law.

Source: Mega

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What is Luka Doncic’s net worth?

Unfortunately for Luka, that was not the end of his legal headaches. The Lakers star is also dealing with a very separate family-court dispute involving his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. According to ESPN, Luka had separated from Anamaria, leaving the two in a nasty custody battle

Ultimately, Luka has the financial power to handle whatever the court decides. According to Spotrac, Luka’s career earnings are at $198,284,451.Luka also signed a five-year, $215.16 million designated rookie extension with the Dallas Mavericks earlier in his career. He also has a three-year, $161.35 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on the books.