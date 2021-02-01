Did Giselle Soto and Lupillo Rivera Quietly Tie the Knot?

The woman in question is none other than eyebrow expert and company founder Giselle Soto, 25, who took to her Instagram page on Jan. 30 to wish Lupillo a happy birthday.

Lupillo Rivera, 49, the brother of late Mariposa de Barrio subject Jenni Rivera, recently revealed that there's a new lady in his life.

Fans noticed that in Giselle's loving caption, she referred to herself as Lupillo Rivera's wife . So, did Giselle Soto and Lupillo Rivera get married? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

Did Giselle Soto and Lupillo Rivera get married?

Eyebrow guru and Shakira look-alike Giselle has been posting pics of Lupillo on her Instagram since September of 2020, and revealed in October that she couldn't "be any more in love." The two went on to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas together, as well as their anniversary in December. "Since day 1, we've done things our way and I wouldn't change a thing," the beauty entrepreneur captioned a Dec. 15 Instagram photo.

"You've always made me feel so beautiful, so valuable, and so in love without having to QUESTION if you loved me equally," she continued. "You're a RARE BREED and the type of gentleman every woman prays for. Thank you for holding my hand on this roller coaster we're on together. We never have the answers, but we always figure it out."

Later in December, Giselle posted another photo of her and her man kissing, this time with a massive diamond ring glistening on her left hand. "I can't comment on anything yet ... but in the future," Lupillo told Despierta América in Spanish around that time, though Giselle's gorgeous ring gave the bigs news away. "There's the exclusive," he went on to say. "The first people to notice that picture. We are very happy."

By late January, it began to seem like the two had already quietly tied the knot. In the post that Giselle dedicated to Lupillo on his 49th birthday, she wrote: "I want you to know that you are such a special light in this world and you inspire so many with your hard work and sweet heart. The way you bring such joy, love, and laughter to everything and everyone is truly your special gift. I am so proud to be your wifey. I love you Amore!!! The best is yet to come."