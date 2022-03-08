'EastEnders' and 'Open All Hours' Actress Lynda Baron Dies at 82 Years Old

'EastEnders' and 'Open All Hours' Actress Lynda Baron Dies at 82 Years OldBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 8 2022, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
The world is mourning the loss of BAFTA-nominated actress Lynda Baron, whose death at 82 years old has saddened legions of fans who have followed her career for decades. A BBC veteran with a series of memorable roles under her belt, Lynda carved out a niche for herself in the acting world that solidified her legacy within it for years to come.
With that being said, what exactly was Lynda's cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding her passing as they currently stand.
What was Lynda Baron's cause of death?
Lynda's passing was announced on March 7, 2022, by her agent of nearly 30 years, Donna French, but the representative didn't give an exact cause of death.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron," she said, per the BBC.
The representative continued by saying, "She was a wonderful actress and a great friend. Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations. Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world. We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family."
The news of Lynda's passing shocked and saddened fans.
After news broke of the EastEnders star's passing, countless fans took to social media to share their thoughts about her life and the impact that she left on the world.
Lisa Riley, who played Lynda's daughter in the show Fat Friends, wrote, "GOD BLESS YOU LYNDA REST IN PEACE you played my mum for four wonderful, memorable years in Fat Friends each & everyday I learnt so much from you, but mostly we ALWAYS laughed together, your energy will live on FOREVER."
An official statement shared by BBC EastEnders Twitter account echoed similar thoughts, saying, "We’re deeply saddened to hear that Lynda Baron has passed away. Our love and thoughts are with Lynda’s family and friends."
Drag Race star Bagel Chipz wrote, "R.I.P to the Amazing Lynda Baron."
Our thoughts are with Lynda's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.