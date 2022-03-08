Logo
Home > Entertainment
Lynda Baron
Source: ThamesTV/YouTube

'EastEnders' and 'Open All Hours' Actress Lynda Baron Dies at 82 Years Old

By

Mar. 8 2022, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

The world is mourning the loss of BAFTA-nominated actress Lynda Baron, whose death at 82 years old has saddened legions of fans who have followed her career for decades. A BBC veteran with a series of memorable roles under her belt, Lynda carved out a niche for herself in the acting world that solidified her legacy within it for years to come.

Article continues below advertisement

With that being said, what exactly was Lynda's cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding her passing as they currently stand.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Lynda Baron's cause of death?

Lynda's passing was announced on March 7, 2022, by her agent of nearly 30 years, Donna French, but the representative didn't give an exact cause of death.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron," she said, per the BBC.

The representative continued by saying, "She was a wonderful actress and a great friend. Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations. Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world. We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family."

Article continues below advertisement

The news of Lynda's passing shocked and saddened fans.

After news broke of the EastEnders star's passing, countless fans took to social media to share their thoughts about her life and the impact that she left on the world.

Lisa Riley, who played Lynda's daughter in the show Fat Friends, wrote, "GOD BLESS YOU LYNDA REST IN PEACE you played my mum for four wonderful, memorable years in Fat Friends each & everyday I learnt so much from you, but mostly we ALWAYS laughed together, your energy will live on FOREVER."

An official statement shared by BBC EastEnders Twitter account echoed similar thoughts, saying, "We’re deeply saddened to hear that Lynda Baron has passed away. Our love and thoughts are with Lynda’s family and friends."

Drag Race star Bagel Chipz wrote, "R.I.P to the Amazing Lynda Baron."

Our thoughts are with Lynda's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Four Brooklyn Men Have Been Charged After the Overdose Death of Actor Michael K. Williams

Comedian, Entertainer, and Actor Donny Davis Has Died at 43 Years Old

'Twin Peaks' Star Walter Olkewicz Passed Away at 72 Years Old

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.