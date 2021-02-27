This 'Mysteries of the Abandoned' Consultant Boasts an Incredible Resume

This 'Mysteries of the Abandoned' Consultant Boasts an Incredible ResumeBy Anna Garrison
Feb. 27 2021, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
If you've never seen Mysteries of the Abandoned, prepare to be very intrigued. One part history show, another part mystery, the show's purpose seeks to examine how and why "long forgotten" architectural and engineering marvels were constructed and then abandoned. Fans of the show are curious about Lynette Nusbacher, a frequent consultant, American historian, and military expert who appears on the show.
Who is Lynette Nusbacher on 'Mysteries of the Abandoned'?
Mysteries of the Abandoned has been airing since 2017, and Lynette has appeared on at least two episodes. The episodes she was featured on include "Secret of Supervillain Island" and "Factory of Death." With a Masters of Arts degree in war studies from the Royal Military College of Canada, she is uniquely equipped to discuss and analyze the uses for many of the abandoned structures on the show.
According to Earnthenecklace.com, Lynette worked as a logistics officer in the Canadian armed forces until 2000, and she was a senior lecturer on war strategies at The Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, from 1999-2013. She obtained a P.h.D. during a tenure at Oxford University in British modern history. Lynette's experience speaks for itself, and her contributions to the show have been insightful and thorough.
I could watch #MysteriesOfTheAbandoned on @ScienceChannel all day. My fave Lynette @Nusbacher is on it frequently because I feel like she knows something about almost everything. Listen. It’s true. I scienced it.— Shannon *WEAR A MASK* (@jodfoster) August 28, 2020
Fans have praised Lynette for being open and proud of her trans identity, and they speak very highly of her knowledge and her innovation. In fact, in 2011 Lynette created her own blog for a group called Nusbacher Associates, where she writes about cyber technology, strategic thinking for the future, and more. Nusbacher Associates also researches war strategies and equipment for soldiers.
By the way, massive shoutout to BBC4 for putting transgender military historian Dr Lynette Nusbacher front and centre #TimeCommanders— Desktop Hippie (@desktophippie) February 3, 2017
Lynette was previously featured as a consultant on The History Channel for a number of years prior to her transition, including shows such as Time Commanders on BBC, so fans are glad that not only is she living a lifestyle that is more comfortable for her, but she's continued to spread her knowledge of history and military strategy to the viewers at home.
What are some of the subjects 'Mysteries of the Abandoned' has covered?
Mysteries of the Abandoned has tackled everything from El Dorado to the Paris Catacombs, but some of the most intriguing subjects have been more obscure. On Season 6 alone, Mysteries of the Abandoned has discussed Florida bunkers, Greek towers, an island known as "Blood Island," disaster zones, and more. Each episode is only an hour, and there are typically six episodes in a season, leaving fans always wanting a little bit more.
For those unfamiliar with other shows on The Science Channel, they're a great way to learn a little something new while you're binging the latest craze. While discussions of who built ancient structures and why might not sound as exciting as your next episode of Outlander, history fans and mystery fans alike will find excitement in this underrated gem.
As of 2021, there are currently seven seasons of Mysteries of the Abandoned available to binge. Currently, the show's Season 7 is airing on The Science Channel — but it's also available through DiscoveryPlus.
Watch new episodes of Mysteries of the Abandoned every Thursday at 6 p.m. EST.