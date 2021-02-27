This 'Mysteries of the Abandoned' Consultant Boasts an Incredible Resume

Mysteries of the Abandoned has tackled everything from El Dorado to the Paris Catacombs, but some of the most intriguing subjects have been more obscure. On Season 6 alone, Mysteries of the Abandoned has discussed Florida bunkers, Greek towers, an island known as "Blood Island," disaster zones, and more. Each episode is only an hour, and there are typically six episodes in a season, leaving fans always wanting a little bit more.

For those unfamiliar with other shows on The Science Channel, they're a great way to learn a little something new while you're binging the latest craze. While discussions of who built ancient structures and why might not sound as exciting as your next episode of Outlander, history fans and mystery fans alike will find excitement in this underrated gem.

As of 2021, there are currently seven seasons of Mysteries of the Abandoned available to binge. Currently, the show's Season 7 is airing on The Science Channel — but it's also available through DiscoveryPlus.

Watch new episodes of Mysteries of the Abandoned every Thursday at 6 p.m. EST.