Mack Wilds' Wife, Christina, Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 — When Is Her Due Date?

The couple already has one daughter, the gorgeous 2-year-old Tristyn Naomi Wilds — named after the star — who was born on Dec. 11, 2019.

In OWN Network’s September 2021 special OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad, Christina praised Mack for his fatherhood journey.

“Mack is an amazing father,” Christina said in the special. “I can’t even describe it. Just seeing how he deals with her and how he interacts with her, it warms my heart.”