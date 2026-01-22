People Think Erika Kirk Is a “Reprint” of a Woman Nicknamed Madame X, Born in 1934 "I have a theory that we keep [repeating] timelines but with different people." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 22 2026, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mrserikakirk; Dignity Memorial

There’s a popular theory that timelines repeat themselves, and the world ends up seeing the same person appear more than once as time goes on. Is it actually true? No one really knows. But with the latest comparison of two women, it sure does make you think twice about it. We’re talking about Erika Kirk, the widow of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, and another woman named Erika Kirk (yes, spelled with a K), who also carried the nickname "Madame X."

Many people online seem to think the two are connected in some way, maybe one is even a “reprint” of the other. It’s a little confusing, so let’s break down who this new Erika Kirk is and why so many think there’s some weird conspiracy between the two.

Who is Madame X from 1934, and why are people connecting her to Erika Kirk?

People are linking Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, to a woman born in the 1930s, also named Erika Kirk, who was nicknamed “Madame X” because of their similar life events and striking resemblance. The older Erika, whose full name was Erika Carola Mattfeld Kirk, was born on July 7, 1934, and died on April 26, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Like the younger Erika, she had blond hair, striking light blue eyes, and was married to a man heavily involved in politics who identified as a Republican.

Here’s a little more background on Madame X. According to her obituary, she was born in Bremen, Germany, and suffered from severe illnesses growing up, including tuberculosis. Despite that, she completed school at the age of 14, which allowed her to start working. This eventually led her to Switzerland, where she met her first husband, a Brazilian actor named Carlos Eduardo Dolabella. They lived together in Rio de Janeiro and had a daughter.

Later, the two split, and Erika went on to meet Republican Claude Roy Kirk Jr., an American, on a “pre-arranged blind date,” her obituary notes. When Claude finally brought Erika to the U.S., and they married in 1967, he was also sworn in as the 36th governor of Florida, and she subsequently became the First Lady of Florida. Like Madame X, the younger Erika also found love with a devout Republican deeply involved in politics.

While Charlie Kirk may not have held an elected office, he positioned himself as a major figure in politics and religion, and while Erika wasn’t a First Lady, she was married to a prominent figure in right-wing activism. But that’s only one part of the so-called conspiracy.

Erika Kirk, or Madame X, with her husband, Claude Roy Kirk Jr.

Madame X and Erika Kirk look strikingly similar.

What’s interesting about both Erika Kirks, aside from their matching names and marriages to Republican political figures, is how much they resemble each other. Both have blond hair and blue eyes, and both have been recognized for their looks and confidence. In her obituary, Madame X is described as “an incredible beauty; tall, tan, blond, blue-eyed, and with a confident air.” Many would describe today’s Erika in the same way.