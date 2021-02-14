Twitter Users Believe Maddie Ziegler Is Wearing Blackface in Sia's Film ‘Music’

Sia, the singer-songwriter who directed and co-wrote the film, originally defended her work, even as an autistic individual’s petition to cancel Music gained thousands of signers.

“The movie is both a love letter to caregivers and to the autism community,” she tweeted in November 2020, per Variety . “I have my own unique view of the community, and felt it is underrepresented and compelled to make it. If that makes me a s--t, I’m a s--t, but my intentions are awesome.”