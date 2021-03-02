There's a New Suspect in the Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

In 2007, Kate and Gerry McCann left their three children — two-year-old twins and three-year-old Madeleine McCann — asleep in their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while they went to dinner with some friends. An hour and a half into dinner, Madeleine was missing.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann was one of the most-followed missing person cases, with many true crime fans still speculating about what happened to her.