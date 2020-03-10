We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'The Bachelor' Fans Have a Lot of Questions About Madison Prewett's Eyelashes

By

This season of The Bachelor has been a complete whirlwind. In Part 1 of the finale, Peter Weber has two ladies — Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss — that he is in love with, so, who will he choose?

The pilot's parents have their doubts about Madison and Peter being in a relationship together because of their differences in faith. "She's not there for you," the Bachelor's mom Barbara tells her son. Basically, the family is totally #TeamHannahAnn.

 However, Peter is not completely convinced.  