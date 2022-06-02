Is Musical Superstar Maggie Rogers Dating Anyone? Her Latest Single Is About Desire

Although it's unclear if she is dating anyone currently, it's evident that Maggie has been focusing much of her time on her education. Her hard work has clearly paid off, and she also told BBC it opened a new pathway if she ever decided to end her musical career. "If I wanted to now, I could go be a professor, or I could work in a bookshop — and knowing that this other life exists makes me choose music actively, every time. It's not just something I got swept up into, like, 'I went viral and here I am.'"