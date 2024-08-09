Home > Entertainment > Music Maggie Rogers Has Been Playing Music Almost Her Entire Life — What's Her Net Worth? "I’ve never heard anything that sounds like that. That’s a drug for me," Pharrell Williams once said of Maggie's song "Alaska." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 9 2024, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It seems pretty clear that Maggie Rogers was destined to become a musician. She first picked up the harp at age 7, and by the time she reached junior high, she was tackling piano, guitar, and song-writing. Fast-forward to high school, and Maggie — who by that point was in the orchestra, choir, and jazz band — added the banjo to her list of instruments, while also teaching herself how to program. Not to mention she attended a summer program at the Berklee College of Music and won its songwriting contest.

And all of this was before she even got to college, when things really got cooking with her career. (More on that later.) Considering Maggie's talents and success, does she have a net work to match? Here's what we know.

What is Maggie Rogers's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maggie's has a net worth of $3 million. The figure reflects her hard work as a musician, which intensified once she went viral in 2016. This was during her college days at New York University, when she was attending a master class taught by Pharrell Williams. By that point, Maggie had had already put out two albums, but she'd been experiencing writer's block for a couple of years. She then wrote a song called "Alaska," and this was the song she played for Pharrell during the master class.

Pharrell was so blown away by the song that he called Maggie "singular" and said, "I’ve never heard anything that sounds like that. That’s a drug for me." This exchange was captured in a video that eventually went viral, leading to a ton of new exposure for Maggie's albums.

She signed a record deal with Capitol and put out an EP in 2017 called Now That the Light Is Fading. But even as she pursued music, she continued with her education, opting to follow up her NYU degree (which was in music engineering and production and English) with a master's degree in religion and public life from Harvard Divinity School in 2022. Meanwhile, she released more albums in 2020, 2022, and 2024.

And it looks like the best is yet to come, as Maggie, who turned 30 in April 2024, told Dazed a couple of months ahead of the milestone: "I’m grateful to [my twenties] and so excited for them to be gone. I mentioned earlier that your twenties are just gnarly. I’m starting to feel the centrifugal motion of turning the corner into 30, and it feels really good. I feel so grateful for the accumulated wisdom."