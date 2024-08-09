Home > Entertainment The Family Influence: Maggie Rogers's Parents and Her Creative Upbringing Maggie Rogers may be a music superstar, but to her parents, she’s simply their daughter. By D.M. Published Aug. 9 2024, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In 2016, Maggie Rogers skyrocketed into the spotlight when a viral video showcased the moment she got her big break. During a masterclass at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute, she played her "Alaska" for an audience that included music producer Pharrell Williams. Pharrell, visibly moved, called the song "singular" and "unique." The video of his reaction quickly spread across the internet, introducing Maggie to a larger audience.

Maggie has not slowed down since. Her debut album, "Heard it in a Past Life," was released in 2019 and has since been certified gold – selling more than 500,000 units (per RIAA). Additonally, the single “Light On,” further solidified Maggie’s place as a pop superstar. It peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Atlernative Airplay chart, where it sat for three weeks.

“’Light On’ was written about when I almost quit music the first time,” Maggie told NPR. “I mean, I joke about that, but it was written in this time where that first ride after the Pharrell video was really scary. There's lyrics in this song that says, like, 'Crying in the bathroom while everyone around you is saying, you must be so happy now.'” Thankfully, Maggie never gave up and she’s now a big star. The artist has a strong support system behind her, which includes her parents who keep her grounded.

Maggie Rogers’s parents are very supportive of her career.

Maggie Rogers has been making music since she was a teenager. She grew up in Maryland, with parents who were very supportive of her singing career. According to Action News Hub, Maggie’s parents are Ted Rogers and Betsy Rogers. The outlet further reports that Maggie’s parents are musicians, who inspired her entertainment career.

Maggie Rogers has a new album and tour.

Maggie Rogers is captivating audiences once again in 2024 with the release of her highly anticipated album "Don’t Forget Me." The project, released in April 2024, features 10 tracks that perfectly encapsulate Maggie’s evolution as an artist. Maggie is also gearing up for her first headlining tour. “I get to play two nights at Madison Square Garden, which is so insane for a girl that went to NYU,” Maggie said during an appearance on The Today Show. To bring the new music to life, Maggie is hitting stages across North America.

The singer is planning to make stops in cities like Philadelphia, Boston, and New Toronto. Maggie spoke to Variety about her first headlining tour, which she expects to be a challenge. “There are different capacities and modalities that open up when you have that level of stage space to play with,” she said. “I’m always trying to just explore new space. I’m a naturally curious person and I love learning, and an arena is just kind of like another space to explore. ”