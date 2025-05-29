Maia Kealoha, Who Plays Lilo from Live-Action 'Lilo & Stitch,' Has Some Very Proud Parents Maia and her parents define the word "'Ohana" in the sweetest way. By Ivy Griffith Updated May 29 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @alifewebuilt

Taking on a huge role like the live-action version of Lilo from Lilo & Stitch is a major challenge. People always have their expectations and opinions, and judgment of these live-action Disney adaptations can be harsh. Yet young actor Maia Kealoha forged ahead and took her shot at the big time with the 2025 film.

Article continues below advertisement

And despite some fan disappointment in certain aspects of the film, one thing is not in dispute: Maia did an excellent job as Lilo. With her success and talent in mind at such a young age, here's what we know about the proud and loving parents who helped Maia realize her dreams.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Maia Kealoha's loving parents.

While we don't know everything about Maia's parents, we do know enough to know that both her father, Oni, and mother, Brittney, are very proud of their up-and-coming young star daughter. On social media, Brittney posts under the Instagram account @alifewebuilt, sharing her pride and joy in Maia's accomplishments.

In early 2025, Brittney shared a post on her birthday that showed her love for her daughter. The post featured a picture of the two together, and the caption, "I turned 35 in LA with @maiakealoha — She accepted her first award on my birthday, and I can’t think of a better gift than to witness another milestone in her incredible journey. She keeps me young and motivates me each and every day to be the best mom and best version of myself."

Article continues below advertisement

In another photo showing the family at the world premiere of Lilo & Stitch, the caption reads, "We each got a hug and kiss, and she stepped out the car and onto the blue carpet with pure joy and excitement. Like always, she looked at me, smiled, gave me a nod, and I knew that she was ready to go. It was finally time to show the world what she is capable of and what they have all been working so hard on for over two years." In other photos shared on the account, Brittney and Oni beam with their daughter and their younger son, Micah.

Article continues below advertisement

Maia has shared her experience with taking on the monumental task of playing Lilo.

And those two years have indeed been filled with hard work and focus. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maia opened up about the experience of becoming a Disney star actor.

An excited Maia shared, "When I was 5 years old, I entered a little pageant. It was called Mini Miss Kona Coffee. I love Doogie Kamealoha. So I’m like, 'I wanna be an actress when I grow up.' And then my mom’s like, 'OK, I’ll put that on the papers.' Five weeks later, there's this thing on the news [that] said, 'Here is the audition for Lilo.' I’m like, 'Yes! Yes! My dreams have come true!'"

Article continues below advertisement