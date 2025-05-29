Maia Kealoha, Who Plays Lilo from Live-Action 'Lilo & Stitch,' Has Some Very Proud Parents
Maia and her parents define the word "'Ohana" in the sweetest way.
Taking on a huge role like the live-action version of Lilo from Lilo & Stitch is a major challenge. People always have their expectations and opinions, and judgment of these live-action Disney adaptations can be harsh.
Yet young actor Maia Kealoha forged ahead and took her shot at the big time with the 2025 film.
And despite some fan disappointment in certain aspects of the film, one thing is not in dispute: Maia did an excellent job as Lilo. With her success and talent in mind at such a young age, here's what we know about the proud and loving parents who helped Maia realize her dreams.
Here's what we know about Maia Kealoha's loving parents.
While we don't know everything about Maia's parents, we do know enough to know that both her father, Oni, and mother, Brittney, are very proud of their up-and-coming young star daughter.
On social media, Brittney posts under the Instagram account @alifewebuilt, sharing her pride and joy in Maia's accomplishments.
In early 2025, Brittney shared a post on her birthday that showed her love for her daughter. The post featured a picture of the two together, and the caption, "I turned 35 in LA with @maiakealoha — She accepted her first award on my birthday, and I can’t think of a better gift than to witness another milestone in her incredible journey. She keeps me young and motivates me each and every day to be the best mom and best version of myself."
In another photo showing the family at the world premiere of Lilo & Stitch, the caption reads, "We each got a hug and kiss, and she stepped out the car and onto the blue carpet with pure joy and excitement. Like always, she looked at me, smiled, gave me a nod, and I knew that she was ready to go. It was finally time to show the world what she is capable of and what they have all been working so hard on for over two years."
In other photos shared on the account, Brittney and Oni beam with their daughter and their younger son, Micah.
Maia has shared her experience with taking on the monumental task of playing Lilo.
And those two years have indeed been filled with hard work and focus. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maia opened up about the experience of becoming a Disney star actor.
An excited Maia shared, "When I was 5 years old, I entered a little pageant. It was called Mini Miss Kona Coffee. I love Doogie Kamealoha. So I’m like, 'I wanna be an actress when I grow up.' And then my mom’s like, 'OK, I’ll put that on the papers.' Five weeks later, there's this thing on the news [that] said, 'Here is the audition for Lilo.' I’m like, 'Yes! Yes! My dreams have come true!'"
And when she was offered the role, Maia recalled, it was an emotional moment: "When I came home, they’re like, 'Maia, would you like to be our Lilo? I was speechless, crying."
Throughout all of the production for the film and the start of Maia's acting career, her parents have stood by her and helped her realize her dreams. They are, in every way, the definition of "'Ohana."