There Are Locations From 'Maine Cabin Masters' That Fans Can See IRL — Including the Restaurant

For some fans of Maine Cabin Masters, the only thing better than watching Chase Morrill and his gang renovate cabins and other locations in the state is actually visiting them IRL. Because yes, you can see the Maine Cabin Masters restaurant in real life. You might even see one of the show's longtime stars of the Magnolia Network series there if you get lucky.

Maine Cabin Masters is all about the Kennebec Cabin Company, a business in Manchester, Maine, which focuses on construction and renovations. Now, however, it's also a store that fans of the show can visit. That doesn't mean the company isn't still in business, though, and the restaurant is part of it. Literally. The restaurant is on the same property, meaning you can check that out while you also take a look at the retail shop designed for fans of the show.

The restaurant from 'Maine Cabin Masters' is open to the public.

Chase, his sister Ashley Morrill, and her husband Ryan Eldridge star in Maine Cabin Masters along with their real-life friends Jared "Jedi" Baker and Matt "Dixie" Dix. Together, they design and renovate cabins in the state of Maine. The restaurant, which is also in Maine, is called the Woodshed and, according to its website, while visiting, "you might even get to meet a Cabin Master or two."

The Woodshed is located on the back of the Kennebec Cabin Company. It's open seven nights a week, and even features live music on some of those nights. According to the Facebook page for the Woodshed, the restaurant even features special nights where an episode of Maine Cabin Masters airs, and one of the stars stops by to watch it with the customers.

The Maine Cabin Masters restaurant also has a mug membership program specific to the restaurant and bar. For an annual fee, members get discounts on drinks and merchandise. The home base for the construction company from Maine Cabin Masters, Kennebec Cabin Company, has a retail shop at the same location, and it's connected to The Woodshed.

The 'Maine Cabin Masters' cabins can be rented out.

Many of the cabins featured in Maine Cabin Rentals are from clients who appear in each episode. The crew has the job of designing and implementing changes to cabins to make them ready for guests to stay in them. Specific cabin rentals from the show are on the construction company's website. However, there is also a VRBO listing for a lakefront cabin rental that was featured on the show at one point.