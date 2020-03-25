Why Did Lance Gatcomb Leave 'Maine Cabin Masters'?

Maine Cabin Masters offers a rare glimpse into the everyday life of a tightly-knit group of Maine-based homebuilders, charting how Chase Morrill, Lance Gatcomb, and Jared "Jedi" Baker tackle construction work-related challenges and beyond.

In the course of the past four seasons, we watched the illustrious crew transform some of the most desolate cabins into modernist sensations. However, as some eagle-eyed viewers have spotted, one crew member vanished from the show. So, what happened to Lance?