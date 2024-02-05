Home > Television > Reality TV Ashley Morrill Is a Known Designer on 'Maine Cabin Masters' With Her Own Businesses Under Her Belt Who is Ashley Morrill on 'Maine Cabin Masters'? She's known for her interior design expertise on the show and even has her own business. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 5 2024, Published 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Kennebec Cabin Company

For over ten seasons on the DIY Network and later the Magnolia Network, folks have gotten to know the cabin design expertise of the Morrill family and their friends on Maine Cabin Masters. The reality show series follows Chase Morrill and his crew as they take on major cabin renovations of varying scope and budget restraints. Their restoration ranges from performing large repairs, adding modern amenities, and establishing interior setups and decor for their clients.

Though Chase is technically the leader, the renovations in each episode are a large collaborative project to ensure that these cabins meet their clients' many standards. To that end, Chase's sister Ashley spares no effort to meet those standards. She has plenty of training and experience in interior design and decor and has even taken her knowledge to kick off her own business ventures. Get to know Ashley Morrill and what she's able to bring to the table on Maine Cabin Masters.

Ashley Morrill got interiors on lock on 'Maine Cabin Masters'.

Much of her life has been outlined in her own online bio on Rustic County, her own business which we'll touch upon later. Having been born and raised in the state of Maine, Ashley is no stranger to operating within this picturesque corner of the United States. She's stuck close to her home all her life, having graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in Media Studies. She even specialized in Graphic Design in a collegiate move that would pretty much define the course of her career.

She would later spend some time in Colorado before returning to Maine where her career in interior design would really kick off. She and her sister-in-law purchased a home decor shop. From there, she would start making her own prints and design patterns. Folks would soon find her strutting her stuff on Maine Cabin Masters alongside her brother Chase as well as her carpenter husband, Ryan.

In mid-2023, Ashley decided to take her expertise and start her own business outside of the show. On May 10, 2023, she announced that she would be starting her own home decor business called Rustic County which she runs alongside several other successful businesswomen. On their official shop site, they currently sell all manner of home decor items including throw pillows, tea towels, trays, and note cards. All of the items feature art and designs by Ashley herself.