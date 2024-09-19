Home > Viral News > Trending "Obsessive" Makeup Artist Kicked out of Wedding Refuses to Leave, Starts Drama on TikTok "She's done in the wedding business." By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 19 2024, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@mtok19; @thekeylookllc

During a wedding, the happy couple has plenty to worry about, from unruly guests and dress troubles to keeping their timeline and mingling with potentially hundreds of people in the span of a few hours. This is all par for the course — but what you probably don't expect to deal with on your wedding day is an "obsessive" makeup artist refusing to leave after providing their services.

That's exactly what happened to one bride and groom, and the story was shared all over TikTok. However, it wasn't the peeved hosts of the wedding who took to the app to tell their story. Instead, it was the makeup artist herself, who created a multi-part series to explain why she feels she was wronged by her clients. Here's how it all went down.

Keziah, makeup artist and owner of The Key Look, was kicked out of a wedding.

In her now-deleted series of TikToks, which has since been shared by user @MKTok19, Keziah compiled over half an hour of footage of the wedding that she was kicked out of, along with captions and interspersed clips of herself talking to the camera.

What we know from those videos is that, on Sept. 7, Keziah and her company, The Key Look, were hired to provide hair and makeup services to a New York bride and her bridal party. While things seemed to be going well at first, with Keziah filming lighthearted before-and-after footage of the bridesmaids and seeming to get along well with the bride and her family, things slowly took a turn.

After the services were provided, The Key Look was booked for an additional two hours for hair and makeup touch-ups at the venue. However, after learning that the bride had considered hiring a content creator to capture behind-the-scenes footage of the wedding, Keziah took it upon herself to fill that role.

Though she wasn't asked to do so, Keziah decided that she would stick around for the entire wedding to capture said footage, including trendy TikToks and first-look videos. Yes, the entire wedding.

And while it seems that she had the best of intentions, it was immediately clear to viewers based on the footage shared that she was definitely becoming a nuisance. "[The bride] was getting ready to do her first look," she shared at one point, showing footage of the bridesmaids waiting for a private glimpse of their friend in her dress. "People were trying to disrupt, and I was being top-flight security, making sure my bride's first look photos weren't ruined by strangers. ... [After the first look] I went and gave all the girls a hug."

She went on to show many more instances of overstepping boundaries, from pulling the bride for TikToks during key moments to even walking down the aisle to film content while the ceremony was going on, "catching things that the photographer and videographer [were] missing."

She proceeded to interrupt the couple in their bridal suite after the ceremony, eat the reception dinner, and force the bridal party to participate in several more TikToks before the groom finally snapped.

"We're not doing anymore TikToks. You're getting on my f--king nerves," he allegedly said to Keziah, which caused her to burst into tears, having to be consoled by the bride. Later in the evening, she was finally asked to leave by one of the assistant wedding planners ... which sounds like it would be the end of things, but it wasn't.

"I went out to the car ... and I was like, 'You know what, my bride doesn't want me to leave,'" she said. "'I might as well just stay.' So I went back." After giving herself a pep talk, telling herself not to let anyone break her spirit, she reentered the wedding "with her head held high" and continued to film. Yep.

Throughout her long series of videos, it's clear that Keziah was completely unaware that her presence was making people uncomfortable, and she felt that she did absolutely nothing wrong.

After being asked to leave yet again, she insisted to the planner that there was still more "content" that she needed to capture before she could depart. However, she ended up finally leaving before she was able to finish her TikToks — and instead of going quietly, she made sure to pull the bride to the side to question the decision and inform her that she would be leaving. Phew.

Keziah's TikTok videos have gotten a ton of flak from viewers.

In response to her videos, many viewers were quick to point out to Keziah that she was clearly in the wrong. "How did she manage to make all of this about herself on THEIR wedding day?" one user wrote. Another said, "Self respect is very important. Do your job and LEAVE."