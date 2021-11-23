Malikah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X, Was Found Dead in Her Brooklyn Home

Malikah Shabazz, the youngest daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn home on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. She was only 56 years old at the time of her death.

The NYPD told NBC News that Malikah was found unresponsive in her Midwood residence by her daughter at around 4:30 p.m. EST, and she quickly called 911. Malikah's death is not considered suspicious.