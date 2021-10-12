'The Big Leap' Star Mallory Jansen Is Married — Here's Everything We Know About Her Husband

Mallory is pretty private when it comes to her personal life. However, if you take a look at her Instagram account , you'll notice she occasionally posts photos with one guy in particular. Mallory is married to a man named Simon Phan. He is first seen in a photo with Mallory on her Instagram in Dec. 2013 . However, it's unknown when they officially started dating and when they tied the knot.

While Mallory doesn't share too much about her marriage on social media, she has posted some photos from their travels. "Just living my best life," she wrote alongside a photo carousel on Instagram. The first photo showed her and Simon with their arms around each other in Italy.

There is very little information online about Simon Phan. While he has an Instagram account, it is private. However, his profile photo is of him and Mallory on their wedding day.

According to Popular Networth, Simon is also of Australian descent. Their marriage was also allegedly featured in the Australian film-to-TV series Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS. Mallory, who starred in the series, landed her first U.S. role shortly after that in Young and Hungry.