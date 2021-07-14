Protecting Her Young? Mama Deer Runs Towards Crying Newborn Baby in Viral TikTok — Watch!

The innocent TikTok video stars Hanna's newborn son Charlie and a mama deer. Keep reading to find out more.

While many people have gone viral on the popular social media app TikTok for their lip-sync videos, cooking hacks, makeup tips, and travel vlogs, user Hanna Burton's recent clip — which was posted on July 10, 2021 — has already garnered more than 21 million views.

Viral TikTok shows mama deer run towards crying newborn baby.

Talk about a mother's instinct... In a new viral TikTok video, Hanna is spending some mother-son bonding time outside with her baby boy on their back porch when he begins to fuss. Apparently, Charlie's cries were heard not just by the new mom but by a mama deer as well.

@hannaburton When you almost have to throw down with a momma deer because your baby starts crying outside ♬ original sound - Hanna Burton

Article continues below advertisement

Suddenly, a mama deer darts out of the trees and is seemingly interested in Charlie's cries. “Oh, nope, nope, nope!” Hanna is heard saying in the video while she scoops up her five-week-old baby. “This is my baby,” she tells the deer in the clip as it draws closer to the duo. “This one’s my baby. It’s not yours. Hi, mama.” Adding, “She thinks you’re her baby." Hanna captioned the fascinating clip: "When you almost have to throw down with a momma deer because your baby starts crying outside."

Users were quick to comment on the viral video following Hanna's post. "She was ready to name that baby Tarzan and raise it as her own," one person commented. Another individual posted, "Deers are protective, probably thought it was a smaller animal in distress. They'll fight to protect rabbits among others. They're kind-hearted."

Article continues below advertisement

"She heard it crying and came to help it," the user continued. "They will adopt fawns in distress!" "Think of the deer as your son's guardian angel. It will be there watching over your son when he is older and living on his own," shared the TikToker.

Article continues below advertisement

While some users had a positive response to the TikTok video, others were quick to question why Hanna's baby was laying on the deck. "Just don't understand why he's laying on the ground. I'm all for tummy time but this ain't it," one user wrote. Another commented, "I understand tummy time, but on a wooden deck? I know it's not my place, but the grass would have been better [to be honest]."