Viral TikTok Video Shows Woman Duct-Taped on American Airlines Flight After Trying to Open Door

On July 6, 2021, TikTok user @lol.ariee shared a video clip of a female passenger being restrained with duct tape while onboard an American Airlines flight.

There was a bit of turbulence on a recent American Airlines flight when a woman was apprehended after allegedly trying to open the emergency door of the aircraft.

The video posted on TikTok, which has since been deleted, showed a silver-haired woman being restrained with duct tape over her mouth, and tape around her arms and body. Keep reading to find out the details surrounding the viral TikTok flight incident .

What happened to the woman duct-taped on American Airlines flight? TikTok user shares details.

While traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte, NC, the American Airlines flight had reportedly been delayed at least three hours before it finally departed. According to @lol.ariee (via New York Post), a commotion began on the plane about an hour into the flight.

American Airlines passenger was duct taped to her seat after she tried to open the plane door, then bit a flight attendant. pic.twitter.com/nDsu3GWnOP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 11, 2021

Flight attendants began turning on the cabin lights “and we see all flight attendants running up and down the aisles, frantically kind of like whispering to each other.” The TikTok user noted that the crew began grabbing bags from overhead bins and locking bathrooms but would not say what was happening.

“It was just kind of like chaos and no one knows what’s going on,” she added. “Then we’re gradually starting to hear more and more screaming, and we’re like, ‘Wait a minute.'" The cabin crew attempted to keep passengers calm and told people to stay in their seats. The TikToker explained that a flight attendant sitting in a nearby seat revealed what had transpired on the plane. A woman "had an outburst and like, had the urge to get off the plane. And she was saying, ‘I need to get off this plane,’ and she went up to the exits and started banging on the doors, saying, ‘You need to let me off this plane!'”

She continued, "I guess it took all five flight attendants to subdue her and like literally take her down ... They pretty much took her down, put her in the seat, and duct-taped her.” An American Airlines representative confirmed the incident to TMZ, who first reported the news. "While in flight from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Charlotte (CLT) on July 6, the crew onboard American Airlines flight 1774 reported a potential security concern after a customer attempted to open the forward boarding door and physically assaulted, bit, and caused injury to a flight attendant," the rep said to the outlet.