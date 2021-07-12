This TikTok User Took EpiPen Safety to a New Level — With a Hilarious Tattoo

Every once in a while, a certain story told through TikTok goes insanely viral and becomes a talking point for users for some time. Well, that's exactly what happened to Tay Kobb ( @taykobb ), who shared an awkward dating story that educated viewers while also making them laugh.

Tay's video went viral for how truly unique and funny it is, while actually being a good idea. So, what happened in the "stab the crab" TikTok, why is it viral, and what does that even mean? Here's a breakdown.

The "stab the crab" TikTok went viral because of how hilarious (and ingenious) the creator's idea was.

The "stab the crab" TikTok addresses an all-too-common issue among individuals: anaphylaxis. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the condition "is common in the U.S. It occurs in about one in 50 Americans. Many believe the rate is higher than that. It is probably closer to one in 20." With that high level of prevalence, the worry of encountering anaphylactic shock is on many's minds, and something that this user had to come face-to-face with while on a date.

"So one time I had just started dating this guy," Tay starts her video off by saying, before elaborating on how things went wrong. "Now, granted, this next part might be my fault; deadly allergies should apparently be a first or second date conversation topic. But anyway, he had a shrimp cocktail before he met me out for the night. Things were going well, so his tongue might've ended up in my mouth later that night."

Article continues below advertisement

The user went on to say that she started "going into anaphylactic shock," explaining: "He grabs my EpiPen and hovers it above my chest and I'm like [gesturing no] 'Honey, this is not Pulp Fiction, I am not Uma Thurman, please refrain, and for the love of god brush your teeth next time."

Article continues below advertisement

Yikes. The story has a happy ending, however: "Later, after I wasn't dying anymore, it got me thinking. I decided to get this new tattoo; his name is Merlin," she said, showcasing an image of a crab tattooed on the left upper thigh. She concluded the video by saying, "So when I have to explain again how to use my EpiPen to somebody I can gasp through dying breaths, 'stab the crab.'"