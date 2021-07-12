The Latest TikTok Trend Features Some Pretty Confusing Scientific Terminology

Many of the trends on TikTok evolve this way, which means that it can be hard to join into a trend after it has already gone through several stages. Part of the joy of watching videos on TikTok, though, is seeing the way that individual users adapt a trend to fit their personality or personal brand. One trend can be adapted in hundreds of different ways, making it personal to each users' style.

That's what allows simple, often vulgar jokes to spread so wildly on the platform. The execution of the joke is not always the same, and it's the differences between various versions of it that are what allow it to survive through many different stages of life. The magnesium iron silicate hydroxide joke is still relatively new, and there's no telling how it will evolve as it continues to trend across the platform.