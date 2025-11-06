New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Names His Transition Team "I and my team will build a City Hall capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign," said the NYC mayor-elect. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 6 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The new mayor-elect of New York City, Zohan Mamdani, has named his transition team after winning the mayoral election on Nov. 4, 2025. According to ABC7 New York, the politician said he will deliver on his campaign promises.

Article continues below advertisement

"I and my team will build a City Hall capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign," he said. "I'm confident in delivering these same policies that we ran on for the last year." Zohran beat out former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an Independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the mayoral election.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Zohran Mamdani names his transition team.

Zohran gave a press conference on Nov. 5, and he said his transition team and administration will be compassionate and capable of the job at hand. According to CNN, Zohran named an all-female team of co-chairs for his transition team. The politician named political strategist Elana Leopold as the executive director of his transition team. His team also includes Lina Khan, the former Federal Trade Commission chairperson.

The mayor-elect also named Grace Bonilla, the United Way of New York City President; former Deputy Mayor Melanie Hartzog; and former First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer. Maria resigned after the incumbent mayor, Eric Adams, was indicted for bribery, conspiracy, and wire fraud back in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

This moment says everything about why Zohran Mamdani won.



A journalist in a wheelchair asked about accessibility and Mamdani didn’t talk down to him, didn’t deflect, didn’t politicize it. He listened.



He’s the kind of leader who respects everyone, every faith, every class,… pic.twitter.com/15eoIkquvU — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 6, 2025

The New York Mayor-elect was targeted by President Trump, who called Jewish people who voted for Zohran "stupid," per NBC News. "Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self-professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!”

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Zohran said that he would not be "intimidated" by Trump's threats to send the National Guard to New York City. Trump has already sent troops to Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. He also incorrectly called Zohran a "communist" and claimed that New York City needed help fighting crime.

Zohran Mamdani’s message to Donald Trump after his historic NYC mayoral win:



“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: to get to any of us,… pic.twitter.com/Ww8qphYjhd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

"His threats are inevitable," said Zohran. "This has nothing to do a safety, it has to do with intimidation. If it was safety, President Trump would be threatening to deploy the National Guard to the top 10 states of crime, eight out of which are all Republican-led. But because of that party he won't actually be doing it."

After winning the election on Nov. 5, Zohran also defended himself and immigrants against Trump. "Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up," he said. "New York will remain a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants. And as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this. To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”