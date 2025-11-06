JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's Politics Are All Over the Place — Here's What We Know Jamie Dimon says he's a patriot. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 6 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City, the financial world has been in a bit of a tailspin. During his November 2025 victory speech, Mayor-elect Mamdani focused on the billionaire class, suggesting they wanted those who make much less to fight amongst themselves. "We refuse to let them dictate the rules of the game anymore," he promised.

Prior to his election, members of the wealthy class threatened to flee New York City. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has invested $3 billion into a new building in NYC that will serve as the company's global headquarters. He was asked by CNN's Erin Burnett if he could picture sitting next to Mamdani. Jamie said he is willing to work with anyone who wants what's best for the city. What are his politics? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's politics are fluid.

According to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit organization that tracks campaign financing and lobbying, Jamie has consistently donated money to the campaigns of Democrats and Republicans for more than 25 years. It's a pretty even mix. As Jamie explained to Erin, he considers himself to be a patriot first. Regarding Mamdani, Jamie reiterated that he would help someone if they wanted his help.

Back in October 2024, The New York Times reported that Jamie privately supported former Vice President Kamala Harris despite publicly praising some of Donald Trump's policies. The outlet noted that at the time, Jamie had yet to endorse a presidential candidate publicly. "I will decide, and I will vote," he said in a television interview with Bloomberg. "I’ve never been endorsing candidates. But I am thinking through what I want to say or do."

Sources close to the JPMorgan Chase CEO told The Times that he was leaning toward Kamala and was hoping to secure a position in her administration. Jamie also reportedly said Trump's 2020 election denial rhetoric was giving him pause. The billionaire was reluctant to say anything publicly in the event that Trump was elected and chose to retaliate against him.

Jamie has reached out to Zohran Mamdani.

In July 2025, Mamdani put out a request for a meeting with New York City's prominent business leaders, per The New York Times. Dimon, who had previously said Mamdani's ideas are "ideological mush" that won't work in the real world, was one of them. Apparently, everyone came away feeling less pessimistic about Mamdani as mayor.