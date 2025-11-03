Skims Beauty Expected To Launch in 2026 as Kim Kardashian Taps Ami Colé Founder as Its EVP Skims Beauty founder Kim Kardashian said the beauty and fragrance line is "going to be so f---ing major." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 3 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian, @diarrhaxo

It's been proven multiple times that Kim Kardashian values beauty and working hard for her money. After the billionaire reality TV star closed her beauty line, Khroma Beauty (throwwwback!) with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian in 2013, followed by the ending of her first solo beauty venture, KKW Beauty in August 2021, plus her short-lived SKKN by Kim concept, most of her fans knew it was only a matter of time before she launched a new line of beauty products that will eventually have her name and face in beauty aisles worldwide.

Article continues below advertisement

During her October 2025 appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim confirmed her plans to launch Skims Beauty to host Alex Cooper, stating the venture would include, “fragrance and makeup and all the things." The following month, the company announced that a respected voice in the beauty industry would be leading the company. But, regarding Skims Beauty's release date, the details are still murky.

Article continues below advertisement

When is Skims Beauty's release date?

Kim didn't immediately disclose an official date on when Skims Beauty would be released. However, according to Grazia, many beauty lovers expect the brand to launch some time in 2026. While Kim has kept the exact Skims Beauty launch date to herself, she shared on Call Her Daddy that the fragrance and makeup dolls will have no notes for her latest beauty project.

"The one thing I'm super excited about is Skims Beauty, that is coming next," Kim shared on the podcast, adding the line is 'going to be so f---ing major.' "I feel like I tried to do something. I love when I know what works and then I try something and I know it doesn't work, and that's ok, and so we're going to bring back what works. 'I loved KKW Beauty."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian hired Ami Colé founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye to lead Skims Beauty.

Kim's strategy for ensuring Skims Beauty is an ongoing success includes hiring the brains behind Ami Colé, its founder and CEO Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye. Four months after N'Diaye-Mbaye announced that she was closing down her beauty brand after four years in business, she quickly bounced back with a role as Skims Beauty's Executive Vice President of beauty and fragrance, a role that became effective in November 2025. Kim shared why it was important for her to have N'Diaye-Mbaye, a Black beauty entrepreneur, in the role.

Article continues below advertisement

"I want Skims Beauty to be a place where everyone feels represented, and there was no better person to help us do that than Diarrha,” Kim shared in a statement obtained by Elle. “She has an incomparable talent at marrying the emotional and tactical sides of beauty, and her instincts and experience for innovation and authenticity will power our brand."

Article continues below advertisement

Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye is a beauty marketing powerhouse.

N’Diaye-Mbaye's position with Skims Beauty is perfectly aligned to anyone who has paid attention to her trajectory. According to Allure, she held marketing roles at Glossier, L’Oréal Paris, and Rebecca Minkoff before creating Ami Colé. Through her own brand, she became a social media darling, as many influencers praised Ami Colé for its inclusive shade ranges (I'm talking the melanin was melanin-g, honey!) to the viral lip oil that had TikTok in a chokehold.