Kim Kardashian Had an Amazing Year in 2021 –– These Are the Highlights

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were devastated by the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians was coming to an end. But Kim revealed on Instagram in April 2021 that a new Hulu deal is in the works. She tweeted, “We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @Hulu will be coming after the final season.” Everyone will still be able to keep up with Kim and her family members, even though it will be on a new network.

KUWTK's last episode aired in June 2021.