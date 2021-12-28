Kim Kardashian Had an Amazing Year in 2021 –– These Are the Highlights

Kim Kardashian Had an Amazing Year in 2021 –– These Are the HighlightsBy Stephanie Harper
Dec. 28 2021, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
It’s obvious that Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebs to be discussed in the world of pop culture, so it makes sense to reflect on 2021's most notable highlights for the reality TV star turned entrepreneur.
Along with being a super-savvy businesswoman, Kim is also an extremely successful social media influencer and future lawyer who cares about protecting the rights of underprivileged individuals. She also cares about being an amazing mother to her four children. Here’s what you should know about Kim’s 2021 highlights.
Kim Kardashian became a billionaire in April 2021.
According to Forbes, Kim officially became a billionaire with the help of her two lucrative businesses –– KKW Beauty, which is her cosmetic line, and Skims, which is her shapewear line. Since Kim is considered the "blueprint" for how so many women wish they could look, her choice to sell both makeup and shapewear was a brilliant business move on her part.
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West and started dating Pete Davidson.
According to Page Six, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. Rumor has it Kanye is doing his best to win Kim back over, but she’s been seen out and about with Pete Davidson recently, leading fans to believe she wants to stick with her plan of moving on. Plenty of fans think Kim's romance with Pete is staged as a publicity stunt, but others are convinced they're genuinely falling for each other.
Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar exam.
In December 2021, Kim revealed to her Instagram followers that she successfully passed the baby bar exam. She explained that her law journey hasn’t been an easy one but that she’s still continually on her way to achieving her goals. The fact that she passed the baby bar exam means that she is one step further in the direction of becoming a practicing lawyer in the state of California.
Kim Kardashian's Skims line collaborated with Fendi.
Anyone who knows about the most noteworthy fashion brands in existence today definitely already knows all about Fendi. With a series of upscale pics, Kim revealed on Instagram that Skims was partnering with Fendi in October 2021. She labeled the partnership as a “first of its kind collaboration” since Skims’ innovative nature and Fendi's luxurious appeal are combined in one place.
Kim Kardashian hosted 'SNL.'
Being invited to host Saturday Night Live is a huge honor for many celebrities. In fact, since there’s so much pressure to have a flawless performance on the show, some celebrities even turn down the opportunity. Kim accepted the invitation to host in October 2021 and did an incredible job with a hilarious monologue filled with endless jokes. She even made fun of herself a few times!
Kim Kardashian won the 2021 People’s Choice Fashion Icon award.
It’s no secret that Kim knows what she’s doing with her wardrobe and apparel choices. Every single red-carpet event she attends is another opportunity for her to showcase her incredible fashion sense. When she received the 2021 People's Choice Fashion Icon award on Dec. 8, 2021, she mentioned in her speech how she started off as a closet organizer and stylist before becoming who she is today.
Kim Kardashian revealed the end of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' isn’t really the end.
Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were devastated by the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians was coming to an end. But Kim revealed on Instagram in April 2021 that a new Hulu deal is in the works. She tweeted, “We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @Hulu will be coming after the final season.” Everyone will still be able to keep up with Kim and her family members, even though it will be on a new network.
KUWTK's last episode aired in June 2021.