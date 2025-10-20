Kim Kardashian Wore Another Face Covering to an Event and It Caused Mixed Reactions Among Fans "Ok wow! This is such a vibe," sister Khloé Kardashian commented on Instagram. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 20 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Another gala, another wild costume from Kim Kardashian. At least, that's what it sometimes feels like for fans who see images emerge from events where Kim is either wearing an extremely expensive dress or one that includes a head and face covering, like her 2021 Met Gala look. When she attended the 2025 gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Kim was in a dress with a different face covering.

Although it's not exactly a new thing for the mogul, it left fans wondering why Kim covered her face. Almost as soon as photos from the event began to circulate on social media, people had questions about Kim's outfit choice. Her look, which included a nude strapless dress, long flowing arm covers, a three-layered jeweled choker, and of course, a nude head covering, drew admiration and criticism from friends, family, and fans.

Why did Kim Kardashian cover her face at the Academy Museum gala?

When Kim shared photos of her look on Instagram her sister, Khloé Kardashian, immediately commented, "Ok wow! This is such a vibe." Jimmy Coco, who has been responsible for numerous sunless tan looks for Kim, commented, "Even though your face is covered everyone knows you have perfect glam!"

That's all well and good, but it doesn't really explain why Kim chose this particular look and chose to cover her face and hair completely while on the red carpet. But it might just have to do with a fashion choice at the end of the day. Per Elle, Belgian designer Maison Margiela made the dress, which includes the face covering. It is possible that Kim just wanted to wear the entire design rather than leave out the face and head covering.

The same designer has made other couture outfits and gowns, many of which included a face and head covering in some way, according to Vogue. In leaving out the face covering, Kim might have been doing a disservice to the designer. Highsnobiety reported that many believe masks used in Maison's designs are meant to draw attention to the clothes rather than to the model or person wearing them. In Kim's case, it kind of did both.

Kim Kardashian is known for her questionable outfits.

After Kim shared her look on Instagram, a fan commented to admit that they will never understand fashion. In the past, Kim debuted other wild red carpet looks that drew attention to the star. Of course there is the all-black look at the 2021 Met Gala, in which Kim's face and even hands were completely covered. In 2022, Kim shared an Instagram post of herself in a head-to-toe Balenciaga gown in black sequins and wrote in the caption that it was "another day in the office."